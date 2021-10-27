CNO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, net income was $99.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $129.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in 3Q20. Net operating income (1) in 3Q21 was $92.8 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $112.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in 3Q20.
"CNO reported another successful quarter," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "We continue to benefit from the outstanding work and customer commitment of our associates and agents. Our results reflect the consistent execution of our strategy, particularly within our direct-to-consumer business. Earnings continued to benefit from deferral of care within our health lines and very strong alternative investment performance. We approach the end of the year on solid footing and remain well-positioned to serve our clients and communities, and generate value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Earnings per diluted share of $0.77 in 3Q21, down $0.14 compared to 3Q20
- Operating (1) EPS of $0.72 in 3Q21, down $0.07 compared to 3Q20, consistent with the reduced net favorable impacts from COVID-19
- Favorable COVID-19 impact on insurance product margins of $18.0 million after-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share, in 3Q21, down $15 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to 3Q20
- Direct-to-consumer life insurance new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 13% from 3Q20, up 38% from 3Q19
- Annuity collected premiums up 17% from 3Q20, up 2% from 3Q19
- Returned $131.3 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ($115.0 million) and dividends ($16.3 million); reduced weighted average share count by 9% since 3Q20
- Book value per share was $42.11, up 15% from 3Q20; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.03, up 11% from 3Q20
- Return on equity (ROE) of 8.4%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 11.5%
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Quarter End
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains (losses), changes in fair values of embedded derivatives, equity securities and the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Per diluted share
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Income from insurance products (b)
$
0.64
$
0.81
(21)
$
83.1
$
114.5
(27)
Fee income
0.02
—
—
2.6
0.8
225
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
0.40
0.31
29
50.9
43.7
16
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.13)
(0.10)
(30)
(17.3)
(13.7)
(26)
Operating earnings before taxes
0.93
1.02
119.3
145.3
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.21)
(0.23)
(9)
(26.5)
(32.7)
(19)
Net operating income (1)
0.72
0.79
(9)
92.8
112.6
(18)
Net realized investment gains from sales, impairments
0.02
0.05
2.2
7.7
Net change in market value of investments recognized
(0.04)
0.06
(4.6)
8.5
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities
0.09
(0.01)
10.9
(1.6)
Other
—
0.05
0.2
6.5
Non-operating income before taxes
0.07
0.15
8.7
21.1
Income tax expense on non-operating income
(0.02)
(0.03)
(1.7)
(4.5)
Net non-operating income
0.05
0.12
7.0
16.6
Net income
$
0.77
$
0.91
$
99.8
$
129.2
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
129.0
141.7
(a)
GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(b)
Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, excess investment income, parent company expenses and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs.
(c)
Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment borrowings; and (iv) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
Management vs. GAAP Measures
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations.
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Trailing twelve months return on equity (a)
8.4
%
10.4
%
Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6)
11.5
%
12.9
%
Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6)
11.6
%
11.9
%
Shareholders' equity
$
5,232.9
$
5,083.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,929.7)
(1,801.6)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income
3,303.2
3,282.3
Net operating loss carryforwards
(266.9)
(377.2)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss carryforwards
$
3,036.3
$
2,905.1
Book value per diluted share
$
41.23
$
36.32
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(15.20)
(12.87)
Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (a non-GAAP financial measure) (2)
$
26.03
$
23.45
(a)
Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS
Annuity products accounted for 23 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.
Annuity premiums collected increased 17 percent and annuity account values increased 7 percent in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20.
Health products accounted for 53 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 66 percent of insurance policy income.
Life products accounted for 24 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 33 percent of insurance policy income.
Sales of health products were down 1 percent and sales of life products were up 2 percent in 3Q21 compared to 3Q20.
ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
Annuity collected premiums
$
333.3
$
285.1
17
INSURANCE POLICY INCOME
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
Annuity
$
5.8
$
4.3
35
Health
414.4
421.4
(2)
Life
210.4
202.6
4
Total insurance policy income
$
630.6
$
628.3
—
SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR
LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended September 30,
2021
2020
%
Health
$
39.2
$
39.4
(1)
Life
45.4
44.3
2
Total new annualized premiums (4)
$
84.6
$
83.7
1
INSURANCE MARGIN
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not allocated to product lines and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of our operations. Insurance income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Financial Summary section above.
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
% of
September 30,
2020
% of
%
Margin
Annuity interest margin
$
52.5
$
45.3
16
Life insurance interest margin
1.7
0.7
143
Total interest-sensitive margin
54.2
46.0
18
Insurance margin
Health
117.9
28
152.2
36
(23)
Life (a)
51.5
24
46.6
23
11
Total other insurance margin
169.4
27
198.8
32
(15)
Total insurance margin
223.6
244.8
Allocated expenses
(140.5)
(130.3)
Income from insurance products
$
83.1
$
114.5
Per diluted share
$
0.64
$
0.81
Weighted average diluted shares
129.0
141.7
(a)
Net of $19.7 million and $14.2 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2021 and 2020 periods, respectively.
Total allocated expenses were $140.5 million, up 8 percent from the year-ago quarter.
ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Annuity margin
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
$
42.4
$
36.6
Fixed interest annuities
8.6
9.2
Other annuities
1.5
(0.5)
Total
$
52.5
$
45.3
Annuity collected premiums
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Annuity collected premiums
$
333.3
$
285.1
Average net insurance liabilities (5)
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
$
7,881.9
$
7,173.9
Fixed interest annuities
1,856.3
2,041.6
Other annuities
501.6
524.0
Total
$
10,239.8
$
9,739.5
Margin/average net insurance liabilities (a)
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Fixed index annuities
2.15
%
2.04
%
Fixed interest annuities
1.85
%
1.80
%
Other annuities
1.20
%
(0.38)
%
Total
2.05
%
1.86
%
(a) Defined as annualized quarterly annuity margin divided by average net insurance liabilities (5).
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Health margin
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
% change
Supplemental health and other health
$
50.9
30
$
51.1
30
—
Medicare supplement
37.3
21
71.7
39
(48)
Long-term care
29.7
45
29.4
44
1
Total
$
117.9
28
$
152.2
36
(23)
Health insurance policy income
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Supplemental health and other health
$
171.2
$
169.2
1
Medicare supplement
177.4
186.1
(5)
Long-term care
65.8
66.1
—
Total
$
414.4
$
421.4
(2)
Health NAP (4)
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Supplemental health and other health
$
22.4
$
21.3
5
Medicare supplement
8.0
11.0
(27)
Long-term care
8.8
7.1
24
Total
$
39.2
$
39.4
(1)
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Life margin
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
% change
Life insurance interest margin
$
1.7
$
0.7
143
Life insurance margin:
Traditional life
33.2
20
29.4
18
13
Interest sensitive life
18.3
43
17.2
43
6
Subtotal
51.5
24
46.6
23
11
Total margin
$
53.2
$
47.3
12
Life insurance policy income
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Traditional life
$
168.1
$
162.5
3
Interest sensitive life
42.3
40.1
5
Total
$
210.4
$
202.6
4
Life NAP (4)
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Traditional life
$
38.2
$
37.7
1
Interest sensitive life
7.2
6.6
9
Total
$
45.4
$
44.3
2
Average net insurance liabilities (5) and interest margin
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Interest sensitive life products
$
983.8
$
926.7
6
Interest margin/average net insurance liabilities (5)
0.69
%
0.30
%
130
QUARTERLY AVERAGE EXCLUSIVE PRODUCING AGENTS
Average Exclusive Producing Agent Count
Quarter ended
September 30,
%
2021
2020
change
Consumer
Field agents (a) (c)
4,168
4,448
(6)
Tele-sales agents
235
239
(2)
Total agents
4,403
4,687
(6)
Registered agents (b) (c)
646
618
5
Worksite (a) (c)
229
242
(5)
____________________
(a)
Producing agents are exclusive agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month.
(b)
Registered agents are dually licensed as insurance agents and financial representatives who
(c)
Agent counts represent the average of the last 3 months.
INVESTMENTS
INVESTMENT INCOME NOT ALLOCATED TO PRODUCT LINES
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Management uses investment income not allocated to product lines as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less the investment income allocated to our product segments and interest expense on debt. We also view investment income not allocated to product lines per diluted share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment as it takes into consideration our share repurchase program.
Quarter ended September 30,
2021
2020
% change
Net investment income
$
308.2
$
343.5
(10)
Allocated to product lines:
Annuity
(115.5)
(115.6)
—
Health
(72.2)
(70.9)
2
Life
(36.4)
(35.2)
3
Equity returns credited to policyholder account balances
(7.2)
(46.0)
(84)
Amounts allocated to product lines and credited to policyholder account balances
(231.3)
(267.7)
(14)
Amount related to variable interest entities and other non-operating items
(7.1)
(9.8)
(28)
Interest expense on corporate debt
(15.6)
(13.6)
15
Interest expense on investment borrowings
(2.3)
(3.4)
(32)
Less amounts credited to deferred compensation plans (offsetting investment income)
(1.0)
(5.3)
(81)
Total adjustments
(26.0)
(32.1)
Investment income not allocated to product lines
$
50.9
$
43.7
16
Per diluted share
$
0.40
$
0.31
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
(Dollars in millions)
The composition of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2021 is as follows:
$
% of total
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value
$
24,142.0
86
Equity securities at fair value
146.4
1
Mortgage loans
1,211.0
4
Policy loans
119.7
—
Trading securities
243.6
1
Investments held by variable interest entities
1,221.3
4
Other invested assets
1,172.6
4
Total investment portfolio
$
28,256.6
100
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of September 30, 2021 are as follows:
Investment
Below
Total
Corporate securities
$
12,231.6
$
777.9
$
13,009.5
United States Treasury securities and obligations of the
165.3
—
165.3
States and political subdivisions
2,527.0
12.5
2,539.5
Foreign governments
83.0
—
83.0
Asset-backed securities
887.5
101.3
988.8
Agency residential mortgage-backed securities
40.7
—
40.7
Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities
940.4
820.6
(a)
1,761.0
Collateralized loan obligations
509.3
13.1
522.4
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,951.3
89.5
2,040.8
Total
$
19,336.1
$
1,814.9
$
21,151.0
____________________
(a)
Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may
The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $24.1 billion compared with an amortized cost of $21.2 billion. Net unrealized gains were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $3.0 billion and gross unrealized losses of $32 million. The allowance for credit losses was $5.4 million at September 30, 2021.
At amortized cost and fair value, 91 percent and 92 percent of fixed maturities, available for sale, were rated "investment grade", respectively.
Acquisitions of fixed maturity investments during the quarter totaled $1.5 billion. Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:
Fixed maturity acquisitions
Quarter ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Total fixed maturity acquisitions (dollars in millions)
$
1,512.5
$
1,208.7
Annual effective yield
3.09
3.26
Average rating
BBB+
BBB+
Average life (in years)
8.4
5.8
Non-Operating Items
Net realized investment gains in 3Q21 were $2.2 million (net of related amortization) including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million which was recorded in earnings. Net realized investment gains in 3Q20 were $7.7 million (net of related amortization) including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $8.1 million which was recorded in earnings.
During 3Q21 and 3Q20, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of ($4.6) million and $8.5 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.
During 3Q21 and 3Q20, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $10.9 million and ($1.6) million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates used to determine the derivative's estimated fair value.
Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information
Our consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio was estimated at 388% at September 30, 2021, reflecting estimated 3Q21 statutory operating income of $86 million (and $201 million in the first nine months of 2021) and the payment of insurance company dividends to the holding company of $148.7 million during 3Q21 (and $328.3 million in the first nine months of 2021).
During the third quarter of 2021, we repurchased $115.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program. We repurchased 4.9 million common shares at an average cost of $23.42 per share. As of September 30, 2021, we had 124.3 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $466.9 million of our common stock. During 3Q21, dividends paid on common stock totaled $16.3 million.
Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $366 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $388 million at December 31, 2020.
Book value per common share was $42.11 at September 30, 2021 compared to $40.54 at December 31, 2020. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (2), was $26.03 at September 30, 2021, compared to $23.95 at December 31, 2020.
The debt-to-capital ratio was 17.8 percent and 17.2 percent at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (3) was 25.6 percent at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Return on equity for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, was 8.4% and 10.4%, respectively. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss carryforwards (6) for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, was 11.6% and 11.9%, respectively.
In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.
ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2021 - $5.4 and December 31, 2020 - $2.2; amortized cost: September 30, 2021 - $21,151.0 and December 31, 2020 - $19,921.1)
$
24,142.0
$
23,383.6
Equity securities at fair value
146.4
151.2
Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2021 - $7.3 and December 31, 2020 - $11.8)
1,211.0
1,358.7
Policy loans
119.7
123.0
Trading securities
243.6
232.0
Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2021 - $2.5 and December 31, 2020 - $15.1; amortized cost: September 30, 2021 - $1,225.3 and December 31, 2020 - $1,211.3)
1,221.3
1,189.4
Other invested assets
1,172.6
1,146.4
Total investments
28,256.6
27,584.3
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted
742.1
937.8
Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities
70.5
54.1
Accrued investment income
218.1
205.8
Present value of future profits
229.0
249.4
Deferred acquisition costs
1,082.7
1,027.8
Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: September 30, 2021 - $4.0 and December 31, 2020 - $4.0)
4,409.7
4,584.3
Income tax assets, net
145.7
199.4
Assets held in separate accounts
4.5
4.2
Other assets
554.8
492.8
Total assets
$
35,713.7
$
35,339.9
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Liabilities for insurance products:
Policyholder account liabilities
$
12,992.0
$
12,540.6
Future policy benefits
11,699.7
11,744.2
Liability for policy and contract claims
512.3
561.8
Unearned and advanced premiums
247.5
252.6
Liabilities related to separate accounts
4.5
4.2
Other liabilities
995.3
821.8
Investment borrowings
1,741.1
1,642.5
Borrowings related to variable interest entities
1,151.4
1,151.8
Notes payable – direct corporate obligations
1,137.0
1,136.2
Total liabilities
30,480.8
29,855.7
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: September 30, 2021 – 124,269,869; December 31, 2020 – 135,279,119)
1.2
1.3
Additional paid-in capital
2,274.6
2,544.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,929.7
2,186.1
Retained earnings
1,027.4
752.3
Total shareholders' equity
5,232.9
5,484.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
35,713.7
$
35,339.9
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Insurance policy income
$
630.6
$
628.3
$
1,893.5
$
1,882.3
Net investment income:
General account assets
289.5
276.9
854.3
788.9
Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios
18.7
66.6
171.3
43.0
Realized investment gains (losses):
Net realized investment gains (losses)
(.9)
8.2
12.3
(24.0)
Change in allowance for credit losses and other-than-temporary
(1.4)
8.1
13.9
(31.4)
Total realized gains (losses)
(2.3)
16.3
26.2
(55.4)
Fee revenue and other income
31.8
25.4
102.1
86.1
Total revenues
968.3
1,013.5
3,047.4
2,744.9
Benefits and expenses:
Insurance policy benefits
524.8
560.7
1,641.3
1,591.8
Interest expense
23.7
23.7
71.8
85.5
Amortization
57.9
53.5
200.2
192.2
Other operating costs and expenses
233.9
209.2
714.5
674.6
Total benefits and expenses
840.3
847.1
2,627.8
2,544.1
Income before income taxes
128.0
166.4
419.6
200.8
Income tax expense (benefit):
Tax expense on period income
28.2
37.2
94.4
44.8
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
—
—
—
(34.0)
Net income
$
99.8
$
129.2
$
325.2
$
190.0
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Weighted average shares outstanding
126,429,000
140,900,000
130,528,000
143,384,000
Net income
$
.79
$
.92
$
2.49
$
1.33
Diluted:
Weighted average shares outstanding
129,018,000
141,730,000
133,162,000
144,090,000
Net income
$
.77
$
.91
$
2.44
$
1.32
NOTES
(1)
Management believes that an analysis of Net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of related amortization and taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization and taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vi) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("Net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of Net operating income to Net income applicable to common stock is provided in the table on page 2. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com.
(2)
Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(3)
The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(4)
Measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded.
(5)
Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.
(6)
The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing twelve months ended
3Q21
3Q20
Net operating income
$
343.1
$
354.9
Net operating income, excluding significant items
$
348.6
$
329.3
Net income
$
437.0
$
468.0
Average common equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
2,995.5
$
2,760.6
Average common shareholders' equity
$
5,206.8
$
4,498.2
Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
11.5
%
12.9
%
Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding
accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net
operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
11.6
%
11.9
%
Return on equity
8.4
%
10.4
%
The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):
Net operating
Net operating
income,
income,
excluding
Net
excluding
significant
income (loss) -
Net operating
Significant
significant
items - trailing
Net
trailing
income
items
items (a)
four quarters
income (loss)
four quarters
4Q19
$
78.6
$
(7.9)
(b)
$
70.7
$
282.1
$
278.0
$
409.4
1Q20
84.3
—
84.3
300.6
(21.2)
336.4
2Q20
79.4
(17.7)
(c)
61.7
285.9
82.0
380.8
3Q20
112.6
—
112.6
329.3
129.2
468.0
4Q20
86.0
(6.4)
(d)
79.6
338.2
111.8
301.8
1Q21
75.2
6.1
(e)
81.3
335.2
147.4
470.4
2Q21
89.1
3.5
(f)
92.6
366.1
78.0
466.4
3Q21
92.8
2.3
(g)
95.1
348.6
99.8
437.0
(a) See note (7) for additional information.
(b) Comprised of: (i) $10.0 million of unfavorable adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions; (ii)
(c) Comprised of: (i) $45.9 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; (ii) $23.5 million
(d) Comprised of: (i) $11.8 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; (ii) $3.7 million unfavorable
(e) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously
(f) Comprised of: (i) $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.0 million.
(g) Comprised of: (i) $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $.7 million.
A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income (loss) is as follows (dollars in millions):
Twelve months ended
3Q21
3Q20
Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
442.6
$
453.3
Income tax expense
(99.5)
(98.4)
Net operating income
343.1
354.9
Non-operating items:
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales, impairments and change in allowance for
42.7
(36.6)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
.7
(11.3)
Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization
64.4
(82.0)
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan
10.1
(10.7)
Other
2.6
(4.5)
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
120.5
(145.1)
Income tax (expense) benefit:
On non-operating income (loss)
(26.6)
30.5
Valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items
—
227.7
Net non-operating income
93.9
113.1
Net income
$
437.0
$
468.0
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
2,703.4
$
2,702.9
$
2,685.0
$
2,761.9
Net operating loss carryforwards
479.6
451.1
425.4
542.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income
654.9
1,098.2
1,442.9
1,372.5
Common shareholders' equity
$
3,837.9
$
4,252.2
$
4,553.3
$
4,677.0
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
2,701.2
$
2,784.2
$
2,905.1
$
2,956.2
Net operating loss carryforwards
469.4
426.8
377.2
341.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
595.2
1,520.2
1,801.6
2,186.1
Common shareholders' equity
$
3,765.8
$
4,731.2
$
5,083.9
$
5,484.2
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
3,019.5
$
3,035.6
$
3,036.3
Net operating loss carryforwards
323.1
292.9
266.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,518.1
1,995.5
1,929.7
Common shareholders' equity
$
4,860.7
$
5,324.0
$
5,232.9
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing four quarter average
3Q21
3Q20
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$
2,995.5
$
2,760.6
Net operating loss carryforwards
320.0
460.0
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,891.3
1,277.6
Common shareholders' equity
$
5,206.8
$
4,498.2
(7)
The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$
52.5
$
—
$
52.5
Health margin
117.9
—
117.9
Life margin
53.2
—
53.2
Total insurance product margin
223.6
—
223.6
Allocated expenses
(140.5)
—
(140.5)
Income from insurance products
83.1
—
83.1
Fee income
2.6
—
2.6
Investment income not allocated to product lines
50.9
—
50.9
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(17.3)
3.0
(a)
(14.3)
Operating earnings before taxes
119.3
3.0
122.3
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(26.5)
(0.7)
(27.2)
Net operating income
$
92.8
$
2.3
$
95.1
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.72
$
0.02
$
0.74
___________
(a)
Comprised of $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters.
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$
66.0
$
—
$
66.0
Health margin
120.9
—
120.9
Life margin
39.7
—
39.7
Total insurance product margin
226.6
—
226.6
Allocated expenses
(141.6)
—
(141.6)
Income from insurance products
85.0
—
85.0
Fee income
6.6
—
6.6
Investment income not allocated to product lines
47.8
—
47.8
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(23.8)
4.5
(a)
(19.3)
Operating earnings before taxes
115.6
4.5
120.1
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(26.5)
(1.0)
(27.5)
Net operating income
$
89.1
$
3.5
$
92.6
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.66
$
0.03
$
0.69
___________
(a)
Comprised of $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters.
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$
57.9
$
—
$
57.9
Health margin
124.7
—
124.7
Life margin
27.1
—
27.1
Total insurance product margin
209.7
—
209.7
Allocated expenses
(141.1)
—
(141.1)
Income from insurance products
68.6
—
68.6
Fee income
7.3
—
7.3
Investment income not allocated to product lines
43.0
—
43.0
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(22.0)
7.8
(a)
(14.2)
Operating earnings before taxes
96.9
7.8
104.7
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(21.7)
(1.7)
(23.4)
Net operating income
$
75.2
$
6.1
$
81.3
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.55
$
0.04
$
0.59
___________
(a)
Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced acquisition of DirectPath, LLC. The legal and regulatory matters primarily consist of an increase to our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the Global Resolution Agreement, as we have now processed and verified most of the claims provided by the third party auditor allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability.
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$
68.1
$
(16.1)
(a)
$
52.0
Health margin
125.2
—
125.2
Life margin
37.3
4.3
(a)
41.6
Total insurance product margin
230.6
(11.8)
218.8
Allocated expenses
(162.7)
—
(162.7)
Income from insurance products
67.9
(11.8)
56.1
Fee income
2.9
—
2.9
Investment income not allocated to product lines
57.8
—
57.8
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(17.8)
3.7
(b)
(14.1)
Operating earnings before taxes
110.8
(8.1)
102.7
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(24.8)
1.7
(23.1)
Net operating income
$
86.0
$
(6.4)
$
79.6
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.61
$
(0.04)
$
0.57
___________
(a)
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.
(b)
Unfavorable impact related to asset impairments.
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$
123.8
$
40.0
(a)
$
72.3
(91.5)
(a)
Health margin
95.5
—
95.5
Life margin
36.1
5.6
(a)
41.7
Total insurance product margin
255.4
(45.9)
209.5
Allocated expenses
(128.1)
—
(128.1)
Income from insurance products
127.3
(45.9)
81.4
Fee income
5.2
—
5.2
Investment income not allocated to product lines
8.2
—
8.2
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(38.5)
23.5
(b)
(15.0)
Operating earnings before taxes
102.2
(22.4)
79.8
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(22.8)
4.7
(18.1)
Net operating income
$
79.4
$
(17.7)
$
61.7
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.55
$
(0.12)
$
0.43
___________
(a)
Given our expectation that interest rates will remain low for the long-term, we performed an actuarial unlocking exercise in the second quarter of 2020 to reflect our assumption that average new money rates will remain flat at 4 percent forever. This change and the related impacts to persistency assumptions had a $45.6 million unfavorable impact on pre-tax earnings. As part of the actuarial unlocking exercise, we also changed our assumptions related to the future option costs we incur in providing benefits on fixed index annuities which had a favorable impact on pre-tax earnings of $91.5 million. The impact of these changes in assumptions is summarized below (dollars in millions):
Line of business
Fixed index
Fixed interest
Interest-
Total
Favorable (unfavorable)
Impacts of an average new money rate assumption of 4 percent
Insurance policy benefits
$
(5.0)
$
—
$
(7.4)
$
(12.4)
Amortization
(25.6)
(9.4)
1.8
(33.2)
Subtotal
(30.6)
(9.4)
(5.6)
(45.6)
Impacts of changes in future option costs
Insurance policy benefits
104.8
—
—
104.8
Amortization
(13.3)
—
—
(13.3)
Subtotal
91.5
—
—
91.5
Impact on pre-tax income
$
60.9
$
(9.4)
$
(5.6)
$
45.9
This actuarial unlocking exercise did not replace our comprehensive annual review of all assumptions for our insurance products, which we completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
(b)
We increased our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the previously disclosed Global Resolution Agreement entered into in November 2018. Pursuant to this agreement, a third-party auditor is acting on behalf of 41 states and the District of Columbia for the purpose of identifying deceased insureds and contract holders where benefits are payable pursuant to unclaimed property laws. The third-party auditor has provided information that we have processed and verified allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability pursuant to this agreement (dollars in millions, except per share data).
Three months ended
December 31, 2019
Actual
Significant
Excluding
items
Insurance product margin (4)
Annuity margin
$
60.5
$
0.3
(a)
$
60.8
Health margin
93.0
—
93.0
Life margin
46.7
9.7
(a)
56.4
Total insurance product margin
200.2
10.0
210.2
Allocated expenses
(140.6)
—
(140.6)
Income from insurance products (5)
59.6
10.0
69.6
Fee income
11.7
—
11.7
Investment income not allocated to product lines (9)
26.2
—
26.2
Expenses not allocated to product lines
2.8
(20.0)
(b)
(17.2)
Operating earnings before taxes
100.3
(10.0)
90.3
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(21.7)
2.1
(19.6)
Net operating income (10)
$
78.6
$
(7.9)
$
70.7
Net operating income per diluted share
$
0.52
$
(0.05)
$
0.47
___________
(a)
Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.
(b)
$20.0 million of the net favorable impact from legal and regulatory matters.
