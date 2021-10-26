Wildpack Implements Digital Customer Portal

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSX-V: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ramped up its modernization strategy with the development and implementation of our digital customer interface integrated within our existing customer software.

The digital portal will give customers and Wildpack instant, up-to-date, and accurate reporting on orders

Meets strategic goals regarding ongoing modernization and sustainability

Enhances Wildpack's service and transparency commitment to customer base, and

To date the first two stages of a 6-stage rollout have been deployed

We are s building out our internal computer science team, working alongside leading external consultants to develop and deploy a comprehensive digital B2B interface that will streamline the real time end-to-end order process. Wildpack will roll out its digital interface in a 6-stage phase that enables customer feedback and quality assurance. The Company has deployed stages 1 & 2 ahead of schedule. Following the announcement that Wildpack will accept Bitcoin (See: Press Release dated October 13, 2021) steps to digitalize the customer process will continue to be driven by Wildpack's ambition to innovate and create a digital feedback loop for customers.

"The move towards a digital paperless customer portal meets two of Wildpack's key strategic goals, which include innovation and sustainability. Our ability to evolve and adapt to the changing demands of our customers and meet our responsibilities as a Corporate Citizen as the network of our facilities grows, is integral to the value we provide. The new interface allows for the flow of accurate and timely order input and tracking for the Company and customer alike." said Matt Keopp, Vice President of Technology.

Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer added, "Wildpack's strategic initiatives include innovation and sustainability, the launch of a digital customer portal achieves both of those for us, while enhancing our commitment to customers."

Stifel GMP is financial advisor to Wildpack Beverage, Inc., Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is its legal advisor.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling and ecofriendly decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the integration of Private Label agreements as an offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Wildpack's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including: that the impact of implementation of Wildpack's digital customer portal will be as currently anticipated; that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.