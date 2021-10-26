Suncrest Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021

Net income of $4.3 million , an increase of $1.1 million over Q3 2020

Diluted EPS of $0.34 , an increase of 30.8% over Q3 2020

New originations1 during the quarter (excluding PPP) of $32.6 million

QTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $2.0 million 2

YTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $56.9 million or 8.10%

QTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $56.2 million or 4.9%

YTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $167.5 million or 16.18%

Return on average tangible assets of 1.27%

Return on average tangible equity of 12.74%

Efficiency ratio of 53.20%

Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.50%

_______________________________ 1 Includes unfunded commitments 2. Includes a decline of approximately $6.0 million in a borrower LOC exclusively to fund PPP loans

Income Statement

Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million compared to $4.5 million for the linked quarter and $3.2 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease over the linked quarter is primarily due to merger expenses of $389,000 before tax or $348,000 after tax. The increase over the third quarter of 2020 is mostly driven by an increase in net interest income and the reduction in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.

Interest income increased to $12.8 million versus $12.5 million for the linked quarter and increased from $11.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the linked quarter is primarily a result of an increase in the loan yield from 4.80% in the linked quarter to 4.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Interest expense declined to $484,000 as compared to $490,000 over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds to 16 basis points (bps) from 17 bps last quarter. In addition, the decrease in interest expense was $220,000 over the same quarter last year due to a decline in our cost of funds by 9 basis points.

Included in interest income are fees earned on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loans of approximately $878,000 in the third quarter versus $764,000 in the linked quarter and $449,000 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest Margin (NIM) declined slightly to 3.72% compared to 3.82% for the linked quarter and increased as compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2020. NIM improved over the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in the cost of funds by 9 basis points. Yield on loans improved to 4.95% in Q3 from 4.80% for the linked quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by 7.1% or $452,000 , and increased over the same quarter last year by approximately $1.2 million . The increase over the linked quarter was primarily a result of merger expenses of $389,000 . The increase over the same quarter last year is predominantly a result of increased employee expenses. We continue to maintain our key expense ratios at consistently low levels with efficiency ratio being 53.20% in Q3 while our burden ratio and noninterest expense to average assets were 1.82% and 1.96% respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2021 increased to $1.42 billion as compared to $1.37 billion for the linked quarter. The increase was $44.2 million or 3.22% as a result of an increase in total federal funds sold and were funded by an increase in deposits.

Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at September 30, 2021 were $1.20 billion, an increase of $56.2 million or 4.90% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year to date by $167.5 million or 16.18%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 the bank acquired $60.0 million in low cost brokered deposits to partially fund PPP loans and pay down advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Brokered deposits at September 30, 2021 were $30.0 million .

Total loans (excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 were $759.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million over the linked quarter and $56.9 million or 8.10% year to date. The increase over the linked quarter includes a reduction of approximately $6.0 million in a line of credit provided to a local partner CDFI specifically and exclusively for the funding of PPP loans.

Total PPP loans were $61.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $111.3 million at June 30, 2021 .

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased to $4.5 million or 0.31% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.35% at June 30, 2021 .

Based on our standard analysis of portfolio trends and considerations for stabilizing economic conditions of our primary industries, we determined a provision for loan losses was not required for the quarter. As a result, our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding both PPP and acquired loans) declined to 1.34% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at June 30 , 2021.

At the end of the third quarter all loans that were previously in our payment deferral program have resumed scheduled payments.

Per the table below, both classified accrual and classified nonaccrual loan balances declined through the quarter. Total classified loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, declined to 1.60%. The percentage including PPP loans slightly increased to 1.48% due to the reduction in PPP loans in the third quarter.



Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Total Classified Loans (a) $12,189,182 $12,533,580 $12,928,632 $14,370,053 Classified - Accrual Loans $7,730,350 $7,864,816 $9,176,720 $10,111,838 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $4,458,832 $4,668,764 $3,751,912 $4,258,215 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.48% 1.44% 1.58% 1.78% Total Classified / Total Loans

(excluding PPP) 1.60% 1.65% 1.84% 2.12%



(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At September 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.91 with common shares issued of 12,251,000 as of the same date.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Financial Condition











(Unaudited)















September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$ 21,931,450

$ 15,578,565

$ 44,079,328 Federal Funds Sold

134,380,000

41,425,000

44,895,000 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

156,311,450

57,003,565

88,974,328













Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)

373,683,522

379,724,228

326,352,206 Loans:











Total Loans

820,909,341

868,818,328

809,529,778 Allowance for Loan Losses

(8,502,685)

(8,502,239)

(8,259,802) NET LOANS

812,406,656

860,316,089

801,269,976













Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,366,684

5,366,684

5,862,141 Premises and Equipment

5,846,699

5,990,719

6,318,134 Other Real Estate Owned

-

-

129,644 Bank Owned Life Insurance

8,894,306

8,835,996

8,665,725 Goodwill

38,989,566

38,989,566

38,989,566 Core Deposit Intangible

2,099,076

2,232,796

2,687,236 Accrued Interest and Other Assets

12,561,061

13,524,738

11,119,069



$ 1,416,159,020

$ 1,371,984,381

$ 1,290,368,025













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing Demand

$ 535,404,805

$ 528,012,539

$ 463,293,142 Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts

605,771,974

552,252,423

514,649,377 Time Deposits - Retail

61,911,688

66,582,888

72,677,647 Time Deposits - Wholesale

30,000,000

45,000,000

- TOTAL DEPOSITS

1,233,088,467

1,191,847,850

1,050,620,166 Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

8,283,875

7,621,556

7,586,690 Other Borrowings

-

-

68,559,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,241,372,342

1,199,469,406

1,126,765,864













Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock - No par value

118,210,416

118,199,166

118,088,766 Additional Paid-in Capital

3,885,288

3,741,305

3,331,027 Retained Earnings

46,920,609

42,624,814

32,843,797 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net











Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS

5,770,365

7,949,690

9,338,571 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

174,786,678

172,514,975

163,602,161



$ 1,416,159,020

$ 1,371,984,381

$ 1,290,368,025

Suncrest Bank











Statements of Income (Unaudited)











For the Three Months Ended





























September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 INTEREST INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 10,593,539

$ 10,334,296

$ 9,621,006 Interest on Investment Securities

2,176,940

2,184,839

1,620,278 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

30,752

13,995

39,284 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

12,801,231

12,533,130

11,280,568













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

384,204

397,994

451,276 Interest on Time Deposits - Retail

90,719

80,198

191,864 Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale

8,989

11,342

- Interest on Other Borrowings

-

-

60,757 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

483,912

489,534

703,897













NET INTEREST INCOME

12,317,319

12,043,596

10,576,671













Provision for Loan Losses

-

-

1,000,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER











PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

12,317,319

12,043,596

9,576,671













NONINTEREST INCOME











Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

484,266

438,819

407,018 Gain on Sale of Loans

-

28,273

-



484,266

467,092

407,018













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

3,576,488

3,536,175

3,148,861 Occupancy Expenses

593,456

591,437

587,021 Other Expenses

2,640,644

2,231,227

1,895,345



6,810,588

6,358,839

5,631,227 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

5,990,997

6,151,849

4,352,462 Income Taxes

1,695,200

1,664,600

1,144,000 NET INCOME

$ 4,295,797

$ 4,487,249

$ 3,208,462

Suncrest Bank







Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended





















September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020 INTEREST INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 30,395,689

$ 27,975,918 Interest on Investment Securities

6,407,199

4,439,179 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other

59,767

333,081 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

36,862,655

32,748,178









INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

1,180,719

1,851,301 Interest on Time Deposits - Retail

274,875

650,650 Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale

30,278

- Interest on Other Borrowings

5,302

97,680 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,491,174

2,599,631









NET INTEREST INCOME

35,371,481

30,148,547









Provision for Loan Losses

-

3,300,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

35,371,481

26,848,547









NONINTEREST INCOME







Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income

1,385,881

1,177,288 Gain on Sale of Loans

28,273

-



1,414,154

1,177,288









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits

10,479,590

9,100,782 Occupancy Expenses

1,769,297

1,745,487 Other Expenses

6,902,598

5,694,756



19,151,485

16,541,025 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,634,150

11,484,810 Income Taxes

4,846,500

2,702,600 NET INCOME

$ 12,787,650

$ 8,782,210

Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)















September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 For the three months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.23%

1.33%

0.99% Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.27%

1.37%

1.03% Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

9.77%

10.65%

7.84% Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

12.74%

14.10%

10.52% Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.96%

1.89%

1.74% Efficiency Ratio

53.20%

50.83%

51.27% Burden Ratio

1.82%

1.75%

1.62% Net Interest Margin

3.72%

3.82%

3.47% Cost of Funds

0.16%

0.17%

0.25% Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 0.35

$ 0.37

$ 0.26 Diluted EPS

$ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.26

















September 30,

September 30,







2021

2020



For the nine months ended:











Return on Average Assets(ROAA)

1.27%

1.00%



Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)

1.31%

1.04%



Return on Average Equity(ROAE)

9.97%

7.42%



Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)

13.13%

10.09%



Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets

1.90%

1.89%



Efficiency Ratio

52.06%

52.80%



Burden Ratio

1.76%

1.75%



Net Interest Margin

3.74%

3.70%



Cost of Funds

0.17%

0.35%



Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.04

$ 0.71



Diluted EPS

$ 1.02

$ 0.70































(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













Suncrest Bank











Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)





























September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 At Period End:











Loans to Deposits

66.57%

72.90%

77.05% Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)

70.27%

73.64%

76.22% Non-Performing Assets to Assets

0.31%

0.35%

0.34% Outstanding Shares

12,251,000

12,249,500

12,235,500 Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)

$ 10.91

$ 10.72

$ 9.96 Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)

$ 10.44

$ 10.07

$ 9.20 Book Value Per Share

$ 14.27

$ 14.08

$ 13.37



























Regulatory Capital Ratios











Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)

9.50%

9.45%

9.50% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.73%

13.86%

13.72% Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.73%

13.86%

13.72% Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)

14.66%

14.84%

14.74%













































September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020 Loan Composition











Commercial and Industrial:

$ 33,897,330

$ 39,134,449

$ 45,755,958 Paycheck Protection Program:

61,419,920

111,280,895

130,394,846 Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:

37,679,663

40,194,038

38,392,086 Loans Secured by Real Estate:











Secured by Farmland

133,994,326

130,397,870

138,428,801 Construction, Land Development and Other Land

21,716,590

21,182,675

26,641,282 1-4 Family Residential Properties

53,128,911

53,532,531

41,388,691 Multifamily Residential Properties

50,070,051

49,661,004

45,446,188 Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

102,148,976

110,743,084

93,084,165 Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties

308,410,748

293,982,408

230,224,802 Total Loans Secured by Real Estate

669,469,602

659,499,572

575,213,929













Municipal Leases:

18,323,150

18,584,601

19,626,108 Other Loans:

119,676

124,773

146,851













Total Loans

$ 820,909,341

$ 868,818,328

$ 809,529,778













(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They



should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP



measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 80,895,754

$ 30,752

0.15%

$ 35,405,889

$ 13,995

0.16% Investment Securities

382,461,945

2,176,940

2.28%

367,244,025

2,184,839

2.38% Loans

849,690,018

10,593,539

4.95%

862,921,793

10,334,296

4.80% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,313,047,717

12,801,231

3.87%

1,265,571,707

12,533,130

3.97% Noninterest Earning Assets

79,883,114









82,474,013







Total Assets

$ 1,392,930,831









$ 1,348,045,720

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 164,148,322

167,499

0.40%

$ 158,481,231

171,063

0.43% Savings and Money Market Accounts

423,094,624

216,705

0.20%

400,437,784

226,931

0.23% Time Deposits - Retail

64,067,178

90,719

0.56%

69,314,072

80,198

0.46% Time Deposits - Wholesale

34,076,127

8,989

0.10%

49,120,942

11,342

0.09% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

685,386,251

483,912

0.28%

677,354,029

489,534

0.29% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

-

-

0.00%

-

-

0.00% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

685,386,251

483,912

0.28%

677,354,029

489,534

0.29% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

523,774,669









494,517,122







Total Funding Sources

1,209,160,920









1,171,871,151







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,806,527









7,664,587







Shareholders' Equity

175,963,384









168,509,982







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,392,930,831









$ 1,348,045,720







Net Interest Income





$12,317,319









$ 12,043,596



Net Interest Margin









3.72%









3.82%





















































Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Three Months Ended



























September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 80,895,754

$ 30,752

0.15%

$ 134,317,994

$ 39,284

0.12% Investment Securities

382,461,945

2,176,940

2.28%

277,443,763

1,620,278

2.34% Loans

849,690,018

10,593,539

4.95%

801,674,194

9,621,006

4.77% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,313,047,717

12,801,231

3.87%

1,213,435,951

11,280,568

3.70% Noninterest Earning Assets

79,883,114









78,283,592







Total Assets

$ 1,392,930,831









$ 1,291,719,543

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 164,148,322

167,499

0.40%

$ 149,384,315

165,969

0.44% Savings and Money Market Accounts

423,094,624

216,705

0.20%

364,811,548

285,307

0.31% Time Deposits - Retail

64,067,178

90,719

0.56%

74,361,165

191,864

1.03% Time Deposits - Wholesale

34,076,127

8,989

0.10%

-

-

0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

685,386,251

483,912

0.28%

588,557,028

643,140

0.43% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

-

-

0.00%

68,563,899

60,757

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

685,386,251

483,912

0.28%

657,120,927

703,897

0.43% Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts

523,774,669









463,248,302







Total Funding Sources

1,209,160,920









1,120,369,229







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,806,527









7,730,135







Shareholders' Equity

175,963,384









163,620,179







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,392,930,831









$ 1,291,719,543







Net Interest Income





$12,317,319









$ 10,576,671



Net Interest Margin









3.72%









3.47%





















































Suncrest Bank























Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)



















For the Nine Months Ended



























September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average





Average

Average





Average



Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

























Interest Earning Assets:























Deposits in Other Financial Institutions

$ 52,811,090

$ 59,767

0.15%

$ 106,016,940

$ 333,081

0.42% Investment Securities

363,748,840

6,407,199

2.35%

242,738,055

4,439,179

2.44% Loans

847,995,236

30,395,689

4.79%

740,923,105

27,975,918

5.04% Total Interest Earning Assets

1,264,555,166

36,862,655

3.90%

1,089,678,100

32,748,178

4.01% Noninterest Earning Assets

55,443,016









80,211,321







Total Assets

$ 1,344,575,852









$ 1,169,889,421

































Interest Bearing Liabilities























Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts

$ 158,178,277

496,416

0.42%

$ 138,419,679

314,028

0.30% Savings and Money Market Accounts

399,517,542

684,303

0.23%

359,887,691

1,537,273

0.57% Time Deposits - Retail

68,471,206

274,875

0.54%

77,858,739

650,650

1.12% Time Deposits - Wholesale

41,923,143

30,278

0.10%

-

-

0.00% Total Interest Bearing Deposits

668,090,168

1,485,872

0.30%

576,166,109

2,501,951

0.58% Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances

3,848,246

5,302

0.18%

37,179,040

97,680

0.35% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

671,938,414

1,491,174

0.30%

613,345,149

2,599,631

0.57% Noninterest Bearing Transaction

Accounts

493,776,669









391,224,164







Total Funding Sources

1,165,715,083









1,004,569,313







Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

7,904,884









7,608,560







Shareholders' Equity

170,955,885









157,711,548







Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$ 1,344,575,852









$ 1,169,889,421







Net Interest Income





$35,371,481









$ 30,148,547



Net Interest Margin









3.74%









3.70%

