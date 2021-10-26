Overture Life Initiates Trial of Non-Invasive Embryo Selection Testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overture Life, a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to automate assisted reproductive processes and offer non-invasive embryo selection to improve in-vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancy outcomes, today announced it has launched a clinical trial study ( NCT04878991 ) of its Metabolomics non-invasive embryo selection test which enables clinics to select the embryos with the highest potential of ongoing implantation. The test is a new, non-invasive method of embryo selection that tests embryo culture media for analytes secreted by the developing embryo. These analytes can be used to determine the potential for implantation and the ploidy of the embryo.

The non-selection study is being conducted at several clinics in the U.S., Europe and Latin America, and will be open to any women undergoing an IVF cycle. The trial will test the predictive value of metabolomics in relation to implantation potential.

"An IVF cycle can fail for many reasons, which has devastating consequences for patients. With this study we aim to demonstrate that the Metabolomics test further improves embryo selection, helping increase the chances of successful implantation and pregnancy," said Santiago Munne, chief innovation officer of Overture Life. "The technology behind the study assesses the metabolism of an embryo to provide a more accurate assessment of whether it can successfully implant. It can also detect ploidy and identify the 30 percent of embryos that are chromosomally normal, as with PGT (preimplantation genetic testing), but that never implant."

Patients in the trial will undergo a routine IVF cycle, which includes ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, and fertilization of oocytes. As part of this process of egg retrieval, fertilized oocytes are cultured up to blastocyst stage. Once embryos reach that stage, spent culture media will be collected and sent to a laboratory for metabolomic analysis. There is no need for embryo biopsy, which can be damaging if not performed proficiently. The metabolomic analysis will assess the embryo's potential for implantation and ploidy. Patients will have embryos selected for transfer based on morphology alone, and the embryo transfer outcome will be compared to the metabolomics result to determine the positive and negative predictive value of metabolomics in relation to implantation. Results of the study are expected in the first half of 2022.

The study is the second such trial underway by Overture Life. The NCT04976920 trial to study the Metabolomics test is underway. More information about the NCT04878991 study can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

"The Metabolomics test will help physicians select the embryos that have the highest potential for success for implantation and pregnancy. This could greatly improve IVF success rates and help more patients on their journey to parenthood," said Munne.

About Overture Life

Overture Life is a clinical-stage IVF automation company that is harnessing innovation to make reproductive technologies more consistent and affordable for healthcare professionals. It is revolutionizing embryology by automating embryo testing, egg freezing and embryo freezing to improve IVF pregnancy outcomes through process automation and non-invasive embryo selection. Founded by recognized global leaders in embryo genetic testing and assisted reproduction, Overture is co-located in the U.S. and Spain. For more information, visit https://www.overture.life/.

