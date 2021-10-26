Jengo Facilities LLC plans for growth after achieving national Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC)

Jengo Facilities LLC, a company with education clients, plans to expand with corporate and government clients. The MBE certification from the NMSDC positions them to compete in procurement opportunities with corporations and governments who want to partner with diverse vendors

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jengo Facilities LLC, an African American and women owned company, was recently nationally certified by the NMSDC as an MBE. As part of the NMSDC certification process they were also certified as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) nationally and a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the state of Texas. Jengo Facilities LLC is forecast to have 253% annual revenue growth in 2021 and these new certifications will help continue that growth in 2022. The initiative to obtain these certifications was spearheaded by their CEO, Alana Sutton Watkins; "to continue our growth in 2022 and beyond we plan to diversify our client base to include corporate and government clients. These new certifications position us to be able to compete for opportunities in these new industries."

The diverse and small business certifications received by Jengo Facilities LLC from the NMSDC are recognized by Fortune 500 companies who plan to spend with diverse and certified companies. The Billion Dollar Roundtable is another organization of Fortune 100 companies that pledge to spend at least $1 Billion annually with minority and women owned and certified companies. These facts about diverse spending by corporations in America has led Jengo Facilities LLC to see certifications as a viable way to help the growth of their company. Jengo Facilities LLC has been able to grow their employee base by 500% in two years with education clients. They plan to replicate this success in the corporate and government sectors by leveraging these certifications as a competitive advantage.

The Jengo Facilities LLC value proposition for corporations and governments is being developed and implemented by their President, Kwame Watkins, CFM. "We are finalizing strategic partnerships with technology companies for implementation in 2022 that can provide artificial intelligence, workforce optimization and internet of things solutions for our new clients." explained Kwame Watkins, CFM. To meet the needs of future corporate clients, they are creating a robust vendor network of hundreds of companies that can perform services in any location throughout the USA. They are also conducting a national search for a national facilities leader who can manage this vendor network and the accompanying technology and contact center.

About Jengo Facilities LLC

A facilities management, construction and consulting company founded in 2017. The company initially provided only facility consulting services and has grown to now provide all of the facilities services including cleaning, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, handyman, landscaping and other services. An African American and women owned company that is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Jengo Facilities LLC is a partner with the Texas Public Charter Schools Association and is their only facilities management solution provider. For more information about Jengo Facilities LLC services and organizations visit www.jengofm.com or @jengofacilities on Instagram or Twitter.

