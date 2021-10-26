Incline P&C Group Announces Partnership with Specialist Trucking MGA and Broker, Strategic Insurance Underwriters, a Division of U.S. Risk Insurance Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announced a new partnership with Strategic Insurance Underwriters , the Transportation Division of U.S. Risk Insurance Group , a specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker. The U.S. Risk Underwriter's division manages the underwriting and placement of specialty insurance programs for several niche markets including transportation, which is led by Strategic.

Strategic provides competitive insurance products and services to meet the needs of American truckers and the transportation industry. This partnership with Incline P&C will extend Strategic's services across 15 states, offering expertise, products, and risk management to assist agents in securing coverage for policyholders and mitigating risk via primary liability programs, cargo liability programs, physical damage programs, non-trucking liability programs and more.

Strategic Insurance Underwriters brings a 38-year history of offering tailored insurance products to the trucking and transportation industries, while delivering strong customer service through a partnership approach. It was acquired by U.S. Risk in 2017, giving Strategic the ability to scale and enhance its services.

"Strategic understands the challenges and the increasingly complex insurance market landscape that policyholders in this vertical have to navigate," said Chris McClellan, President and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "Our partnership with Strategic will help to extend the depth and breadth of transportation insurance offerings available to American truckers."

"We are delighted to partner with Incline P&C Group and extend our transportation insurance expertise with their insurance program market services firm," said Gerry Den Boggende, Executive Vice President, U.S. Risk LLC. "Our transportation division brings years of experience across the vertical and a clear understanding of the unique vulnerabilities facing today's commercial drivers including extensive auto, technology, and supply chain liabilities. As a result of our deep knowledge and understanding, our team offers industry-superior programs through top-rated insurers available to fit the risk profile of a wide range of firms."

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 75 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 40 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

