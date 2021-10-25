OpenTable Announces the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2021

As people navigate the new world of dating, OpenTable and Bumble partner to launch local guides, making planning a date easier than ever before

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With relationships heating up and fall romance in full swing, people are entering a different dating scene after more than a year of social distancing. In fact, according to a recent Bumble survey of US daters, over 45% of people are feeling both hopeful and excited about the prospect of taking their virtual connection to the next level and finally progressing their relationships in person again. To help people choose the best spots for a date, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2021 and announced a partnership with Bumble , one of the world's largest dating apps with millions of users worldwide.

OpenTable x Bumble

Beginning today through November 8th, US-based daters can easily find a restaurant after making a connection on Bumble Date. Simply, find the OpenTable profile on Bumble Date and swipe right to receive a link to see the best dating spots within your city and beyond.

"Dating looks different now, but one thing remains the same - the desire to find the perfect place for a date," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "OpenTable's new top 100 list, local date night guides and Bumble partnership make it easy for daters to narrow their options and find the perfect spot to share a meal."

OpenTable's 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America

Setting the table for romance involves an array of ingredients: scrumptious food, alluring ambiance, and bespoke service. OpenTable's list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date honors the spots at which couples are creating connections and savoring delicious memories, like Fia in Santa Monica, Forza Storico in Atlanta or RH Rooftop restaurants across the country, and is based on diner reviews. For a full list and map of the 100 restaurants, visit www.opentable.com/lists/best-date-us-2021 .

Look for Love Locally with New Date Night Guides

Those looking for local recommendations that make a first date or tenth extra special, can visit OpenTable and Bumble's new local guides highlighting the Top 25 Restaurants for a Date across major US cities : https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-date .

"We know that many people are nervous about navigating this new world of dating after the past year and a half upended norms for us all," said Julia Smith Caulfield, Head of Brand Partnerships at Bumble. "At Bumble, we're always looking to support our community throughout every step of their dating journey, and we hope that this partnership with OpenTable helps daters find their ideal place to connect with new people."

Set the Mood and Pick the Perfect Ambiance

To further set up the ideal date ambiance, diners can also now use OpenTable's new Dining Areas feature, which allows guests to select from a variety of seating areas, such as patios, terraces, bars, lounges, gardens, mezzanines and more, when making their reservation. Whether they would prefer a casual seat at the counter or a table at the heart of the restaurant in the middle of the crowd, daters can plan their dinner dates down to the small details to make sure the night goes off without a hitch.

For more information on the new feature, visit https://blog.opentable.com/dining-areas .

Editor Note:

Bumble strongly encourages its community to follow local CDC guidelines when dating IRL. Those on Bumble may access the app's COVID Preferences Center to specify their dating preferences, whether it's meeting outdoors and in uncrowded places only. After matching with someone, both individuals will be able to see the other person's dating preferences and what precautions they want to take. People may also add the "I'm Vaccinated" Badge to let potential matches know their vaccination status right on their profile.

100 Best Restaurants for a Date Methodology:

OpenTable's Best Restaurants for a Date (US) for 2021 list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which ""Good for Dates"" was selected as a special feature."

About OpenTable

OpenTable , OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), powers reservations for the hospitality industry. OpenTable's software seats more than 1 billion people per year and helps more than 60,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

About Bumble app

Bumble , the women-first dating and networking app, was founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014. Bumble connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble is built on the importance of equitable relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their community plays an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression, or bullying. Bumble is free and available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play.

