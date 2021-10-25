Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Engages International Firm to Assist with Real Estate-Related Cultural Tourism

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, officially entered into a agreement with Coldwell Banker UAE to leverage Caldwell Banker UAE's deep resources and strengths in international real estate to help Color Star secure venues for real estate-related cultural tourism.

With Coldwell Banker UAE's mature operations structure and abundant resources in the Middle East, Europe, and United States, Color Star's cooperation with the firm rests on the tremendous value they can bring. Coldwell Banker UAE is a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm with 116 years of industry experience and 16 years of local experience in the UAE. The firm is committed to providing the most professional and high-quality real estate services and solutions to customers who invest in UAE real estate.

Upon implementation of a strategic cooperation agreement, Color Star will entrust Coldwell Banker UAE with the selection of performance venues, filming sites, training bases, and investment and development of other real estate projects. In terms of business development, Color Star has focused on the combination of online entertainment via technology and offline physical projects. In recent years, with rapid development of the Company's business and continuous expansion of the overseas market, related sectors became involved. This year, a series of big moves by Color Star — from large-scale performances, to filming site and training base selection, will require the right physical venues.

Douglas P. Menelly, Director of Communications of Color Star, commented: "Real estate is a mainstay of the global economy, and even for an entertainment technology company, some businesses can be integrated. In the meantime, as Color Star evolves to become a composite company, cooperation with powerful international real estate firms can greatly improve the future development and trend of our overall business."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

