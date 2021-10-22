Mr. Handyman Hosts Fourth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest to Find Pumpkin Pros

WACO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's watching scary movies or baking terrifying treats, the nation's leading home maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is getting in on the Halloween spirit. This Halloween season, Mr. Handyman is holding its fourth annual Pumpkin Carving Photo Contest, inviting North America's pumpkin carving pros a chance to show off their talent by sending in photos of their creations.

Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is the nation’s leading property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise. To learn more, visit: https://www.mrhandyman.com. (PRNewsfoto/Mr. Handyman)

To enter the Pumpkin Carving contest, visit the Mr. Handyman Facebook contest page and submit a photo of your pumpkin by Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Four random winners will be awarded with a $250 e-gift card to The Home Depot.

"We look forward to this pumpkin carving contest every year," said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. "It is always fun to see the many tips, tricks and techniques people use to turn a plain pumpkin into the creepy creations across the country."

To learn more about Mr. Handyman's Pumpkin Carving Contest, please visit mrhandyman.com/pumpkin-carving-sweepstakes. For additional decoration inspiration, visit Mr. Handyman's website for free pumpkin carving templates, power tool tutorials and tips to make your pumpkin the best on the block at: http://www.mrhandyman.com/pumpkin.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and more than 4,800 independently owned and operated franchises that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Matt Igleski, Fishman PR, 847.945.1300 or MIgleski@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mr. Handyman