inFlow Inventory partners with EasyPost to offer a fully integrated pick-pack-ship system

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - inFlow Inventory, a leading inventory management system, partners with EasyPost, a multi-carrier shipping solution, to offer integrated shipping and label printing to small businesses.

inFlow Inventory + EasyPost help businesses to compare carrier rates, purchase labels, and send tracking information. (CNW Group/inFlow Inventory)

With COVID-related supply issues abound, consumers worldwide have been advised to start shopping as early as October for the 2021 Holiday season. This puts pressure on small businesses to fulfill orders as quickly as possible, or leave money on the table. In this highly competitive climate, inFlow Inventory and EasyPost offer small businesses a fighting chance.

"We can shave hours off your fulfillment process and help you keep up with demand," said Louis Leung, co-founder of inFlow Inventory.

"Think of the time you spend checking customer addresses, checking stock levels, comparing carrier rates, and sending tracking numbers. Then multiply that by five or seven days a week. That's why inFlow and EasyPost streamline your fulfillment work into one system. When you're doing all of your picking, packing, and shipping from one place, it's easier to stay focused and ship orders faster."

In broader strokes, the new partnership between inFlow and EasyPost helps small businesses:

track inventory and sales

browse rates from 100+ shipping carriers

preserve preferred rates (if applicable)

pick products using barcode scanners or smartphones

purchase and print mailing labels

automatically send tracking information to customers

For full details, read this article about the inFlow and EasyPost partnership .

About inFlow Inventory: inFlow is inventory and order management software used in over 90 countries and 40,000 goods-based businesses worldwide. Customers can easily track and manage stock levels, create and print barcodes, manage purchase orders, and more. With over 13 years of experience, inFlow offers a unique all-in-one inventory management solution. Visit inFlowInventory.com to start a free trial today.

About EasyPost: The platform behind billions of packages, EasyPost's reliable, scalable, and flexible shipping API empowers e-commerce businesses across the globe to ship with ease. Compare rates of 100+ carriers through a single integration and take advantage of our RESTful API's 99.99% uptime - the most reliable in the industry. Our data-backed optimizations can save up to 74% on shipping costs and improve on-time delivery to 90% or higher. Visit EasyPost.com to set up an account today.

