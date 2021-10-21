Driving Out Pediatric Cancer: This November, AutoNation's Cash Register Challenge Will Raise Funds in Support of Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If there is one thing that unites people, it is acknowledging the need to eliminate cancer, an illness that affects everyone in one way or another. When cancer affects a child, the stakes are even higher.

From Right to Left: Dick Vitale, long-time V Foundation board member and Tatum Parker.

That's why AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer and its 21,000 Associates at over 300 locations coast to coast, have united with Customers, friends and charity partners, for one goal: to drive out cancer. The company, which made the decision in 2013 to direct all its charitable initiatives toward fighting cancer and launched the Drive Pink initiative two years later, has raised more than $28 million for cancer research and treatment.

This November, AutoNation is partnering with the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer at the V Foundation to support and raise funds for innovative pediatric cancer research. Vitale is a long-time V Foundation board member and passionate advocate for pediatric cancer research. He is also a friend of AutoNation and has joined their Associates to help deliver care bags to pediatric cancer patients during their annual DRVPNK Across America Day.

Through AutoNation's Cash Register Challenge in November, Customers may add donations to their credit or debit card transactions at all AutoNation dealerships, stores and collision centers. Donations of all types and sizes are gratefully accepted, and 100% of the funds raised go directly towards helping pediatric cancer patients and their families in many meaningful ways, as well as supporting scientific research to find a cure.

"Imagine a world without cancer, where no one, and particularly children, would have to go through the pain and suffering it causes," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "That is our shared vision at AutoNation, where we work year-round with partners like the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer and V Foundation on the front lines of funding, research and treatment to transform our vision of a cancer-free world into reality."

Dick Vitale agrees, "I am proud and honored that AutoNation is joining our team and helping to raise dollars for youngsters battling cancer. There is nothing more tragic than watching a mom and dad put a child to rest. Until my last breath, I'll continue my mission to fund critically needed pediatric cancer research to find a cure. I simply say that AutoNation is Awesome! Please support the Cash Register Challenge and help us beat this disease."

