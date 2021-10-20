Co-Founder Dominic Savio will be succeeding Napoli as the CEO for ObjectFrontier. Savio has more than two decades of experience in software development.

ObjectFrontier (OFS) CEO Rich Napoli is Retiring at the End of 2021 After a Successful 12-Year CEO Stint Co-Founder Dominic Savio will be succeeding Napoli as the CEO for ObjectFrontier. Savio has more than two decades of experience in software development.

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObjectFrontier, Inc. (OFS) announced today that Rich Napoli , Chief Executive Officer, will be retiring at the end of 2021 and Dominic Savio , President, OFS will succeed him as CEO.

Rich Napoli- Retiring CEO

On behalf of the company, we want to thank Rich for his leadership over the past decade - Dominic Savio

Napoli retires after 43 years in the software industry. He joined OFS as CEO in 2010 and helped OFS grow from 200+ associates to 1,200+ and establish itself as a credible technology partner.

"On behalf of the company, the management team, and ObjectFrontier's associates, we want to thank Rich for his leadership over the past decade," said Savio. "An inspirational and customer-focused leader, Rich has played a significant role in growing OFS and bringing in repeat business from our clients. We are sincerely grateful to him for his dedication and wish him a fun-filled retirement. He has been working with me and the leadership team at OFS these past two years to prepare for this transition. Aaron Videtto coming on board as Chief Customer Officer is a reflection of our continued customer-centric focus at OFS."

"I feel very confident that ObjectFrontier is in great hands and is prepared to scale even greater heights with Dominic's leadership," said Napoli. "I am grateful to our customers for sticking with us as well as our associates and their hard work, which has made this company what it is today. I am particularly grateful to the founder brothers, Dominic Savio and James Walter, for trusting me and treating me like family."

Rich will continue to be involved with OFS in 2022 as an advisor to the executive team to ensure a smooth transition.

Please watch the exclusive video coverage of the fireside chat between Dominic, Rich and Aaron here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMS7qviQL5s

About ObjectFrontier, Inc.

ObjectFrontier, Inc. is a leading technology service provider delivering software product and platform engineering services. We help solve technology challenges for our B2B and B2C clients, making them more engaging, insightful, predictive, and efficient. For over 24 years, we have helped enterprises in the finance, healthcare, insurance, media, telecom, retail, and technology sectors experience digital at scale.

Visit: https://www.objectfrontier.com/

Dominic Savio- CEO

Aaron Videtto- CCO

