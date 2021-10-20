Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

HOULTON, Maine, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced third-quarter earnings of $2.66 million, or $0.81 per common share.

Net income for the first nine months reached $7.53 million, exceeding 2020 by 22.1%. Total Assets equaled $945.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

"Our financial results have remained solid, and our strong asset quality continues," said Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and CEO. "In addition, I am pleased to share that we were recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine. This marks the fourth consecutive year we have received this recognition."

For more information and to view a copy of our most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $945 million in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2021, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

