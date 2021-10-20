DocGo Takes to the Sea with Carnival Corporation Now offering more than "boots-on-the-ground" care, DocGo's booming business sets sail with the world's largest cruise company

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), is adding ports and augmenting its services with Carnival Corporation to include stationing DocGo response teams on board the cruise ships.

DocGo (PRNewsfoto/DocGo)

DocGo is now working with Carnival Corporation on some of the best cruise homeports in the US. Since its first launch with Carnival Corporation, DocGo has created a footprint that reaches across Galveston, Texas, Cape Canaveral, Florida, Seattle, WA, and major ports in California and Maryland.

Additionally, DocGo has deployed medical teams to provide on-ship services for the duration of the cruise. These experienced medical professionals operate alongside the ship's medical staff to support Carnival's dedication to the health and wellbeing of their guests. DocGo plans to deploy crews to the entire Carnival fleet as each ship returns to passenger sailing in the United States.

"The cruise industry is making a comeback," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "Our reporting is fully integrated with SeaCare, the cruise industry's top electronic medical record system. This allows our cruise teams to provide assistance to Carnival's amazing crew with seamless efficiency."

In addition to its new onboard medical teams, DocGo will continue to expand its embarkation services into new states. Currently, it deploys over 300 healthcare professionals at ports in Florida, Texas, Washington, California, and Maryland. DocGo continues to grow its footprint in the United States and the U.K. with Mobile Health, medical transportation, community service initiatives, and additional medical services.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo and Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN) previously announced their definitive business combination agreement and recently filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com



About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

