The Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run Calls Atlanta to Raise Awareness for the No. 1 Cause of Disability: Arthritis More than 54 Million Americans live with arthritis including 1,823,031 people in Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis is bringing holiday cheer to Atlanta on December 11th with the goal of raising $120,000 this year. As almost 1,000 people gather at Brook Run Park to join the movement to conquer arthritis, this annual, holiday-themed 5K run participants to dress in festive costumes and get moving to raise awareness and funds to cure America's #1 cause of disability.

2019 Atlanta Jingle Bell Run Team, Wilsey Warriors

Taking place in more than 100 cities nationwide, the Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run benefits the more than 54 million Americans (1 in 4 adults), including 300,000 children (1 in every 250), living with arthritis every day. From funding cutting-edge research for new treatments and ultimately a cure, to advocating for health care access, the Arthritis Foundation helps those living with arthritis score everyday victories, one step at a time.

"Jingle Bell Run is a 37 year tradition in Atlanta and known nationally as the original festive race for charity," said Carrie Mapp, Arthritis Foundation Georgia Associate Director. "Our honorees and volunteers are what make this event successful and memorable every year, and this year we're humbled to honor Maria Marino who is a true Arthritis Warrior and continually commits her time to raising awareness and funds for our cause."

Maria was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2009. In 2016, Maria decided she wanted to have an even bigger voice in shaping healthcare policies. To help make a difference she joined the Arthritis Foundation as an advocate in the State of Georgia and recently became the Georgia Vice Chair of Advocacy. She is highly active in getting more people involved in contacting their State and Federal Congress members and advocating bills to help make patient care more accessible. Fundraising for the Arthritis Foundation keeps healthcare issues front and center, allowing the Arthritis Foundation to pass bills that patients deem necessary to make their lives easier.

In addition to Maria Marino, the following people and partners will be honored.

Khalil Echols , Jingle Bell Run Youth Honoree

Addie Freeman Jingle Bell Run Teen Honoree

Dr. Cynthia Lawrence Elliot , Jingle Bell Run Medical Honoree

The Jingle Bell Run is nationally sponsored by AbbVie, Jannsen and Novartis. To learn more and register for the Atlanta event, visit jbr.org/atlanta, or contact the Arthritis Foundation at 770-328-1622.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride towards a cure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthritis Foundation Georgia