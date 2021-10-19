Valour Inc., a Subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Lists Its Exchange Traded Products on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Trading of Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero begin October 19, 2021 with the Solana, Cardano and Polkadot ETP's to begin trading shortly thereafter

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's 12th largest stock exchange by market capitalisation and is the largest of the seven regional securities exchanges in Germany

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announced that its subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), began trading its Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero products on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG this week. The listing of Valour's Cardano, Polkadot, and Solana ETPs will follow shortly.

"We are pleased to announce today that ETPs created by our subsidiary Valour are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, a major milestone for both our shareholders and Valour," said Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies. "This new market is key as Valour expands its international presence and of particular interest given Germany's crypto-friendly regulatory environment. We believe as our products list on larger and more liquid global exchanges, Valour's underlying AUM should grow substantially. We will also continue to list new and innovative ETP's, evolving with this tremendously exciting new financial ecosystem."

"Listing in Germany is a significant achievement for us. From a retail investor point of view, it was always our next target market and we're thrilled that, after months of work and preparation, we have achieved our goal," said Diana Biggs, Chief Executive Officer of Valour and incoming Chief Strategy Officer of DeFi Technologies. "For institutional investors, we're seeing some potentially seismic changes occur – such as the Fund Location Act for Spezialfonds, which are providing a clear mandate for institutions to invest in crypto and have the potential to open the industry for mass adoption. With its proactive encouragement, Germany is fast becoming a leading market for digital asset investing."

The listing in Germany marks the next step in Valour's growth plans and intention to push into new markets. Since Valour first launched its Bitcoin ETP in December 2020 on the Nordic Growth Exchange, it has introduced ETPs on Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, and Solana, and announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer, Frances Edwards, who arrived from Blackrock.

As of October 14, 2021, Valour had surpassed US$250 million in assets under management ("AUM") trading on the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange ("NGM"). This achievement marks an exceptional first ten months of 2021, which has seen AUM grow more than 2560% since the start of 2021.

Valour's Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero products precisely track the price of BTC and ETH without charging management fees. These products make investment in the world's best-known digital assets easier, more secure, and more cost-effective than other options. Valour's Cardano, Polkadot, and Solana products are among the lowest fee structures of their kind globally.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each ETP of Valour that is bought and sold on the NGM, Frankfurt Stock Exchange or other exchanges, Valour purchases or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, meaning the ETPs are fully backed at all times.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://defi.tech/.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valour, visit www.valour.com .

