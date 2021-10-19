New Guide to Solving Impostor Syndrome by Internationally Renowned C-Suite Executives Tackles Burnout for Business Leaders: 'COMPOSURE'

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impostor Syndrome is the state in which an individual's perception of their own competence is less than what others perceive. Those with Impostor Syndrome may lack confidence, feel the need to be perfect, experience an uncontrollable fear of criticism or judgment, or assume they are a fraud. Among professionals, especially women and BIPOC, symptoms of Impostor Syndrome—including burnout, overwork, and feeling unworthy—are disproportionately common.

'COMPOSURE: The Art of Executive Presence' by Kate Purmal, Lee Epting, and Joshua Isaac Smith; image courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

Most people don't control their work dynamics: a demanding boss, being singled out or marginalized, or a general feeling of anxiety. COMPOSURE: The Art of Executive Presence, a new self-guidance book from AmplifyPublishing, written by a team of distinguished business leaders, moves readers from being reactive to situations that are out of their control, to becoming calm and resilient so they step into their full potential as confident leaders.

A #1 new release on Amazon, COMPOSURE is unlocking Executive Presence for leaders from all walks of life. Drawing on more than twenty years of experience as C-Suite executives, coaches, and expertise in neurolinguistics and trauma and PTSD therapy, authors Kate Purmal, Lee Epting, and Joshua Isaac Smith deliver a unique approach to enable professionals to become more composed in stressful work situations.

"The authors' understandings of the nuances of insecurity and the workings of entitlement are delivered with refreshing complexity...an intelligent, wide-ranging examination," writes Kirkus Reviews.

"We know that Impostor Syndrome affects more than 75% of the female executive population, and it's believed to affect almost everyone at least once in their career," says Kate Purmal, "While others have tackled this issue through behavioral change, we've discovered the secret to making permanent, internal shifts that leave you feeling calm and confident."

"Finally. A well-written and engaging book that provides honest and practical guidance to unlock what's standing between you and your best self," says Mary McDowell, CEO of communications company Mitel Networks.

The authors have also created a companion workbook which allows readers to deepen their journey through exercises that enhance their ability to absorb and benefit from the practices in COMPOSURE. The workbook includes key takeaways, additional tools, and writing prompts. It is available at www.composurethebook.com.

COMPOSURE: The Art of Executive Presence is on sale now via Amazon, Barnes& Noble, and AmplifyPublishing. Learn more at www.composurethebook.com

