Geltor to Debut PrimaColl™ in Immersive Experience at Supply Side West Trade Show

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodesign company Geltor will publicly debut its high-purity bioactive collagen for food and nutrition, PrimaColl™, at the Supply Side West trade show in Las Vegas from October 25-28th. Geltor invites brands and manufacturers to visit the team at booth #1927 to experience a collection of innovative food and beverage product concepts made possible with the first-of-its-kind, animal-free collagen ingredient.

"After nearly two years of trade shows being put on hold due to COVID-19, Geltor is thrilled to return to the expo hall with our Sales team energized to showcase our highly anticipated food and nutrition ingredient, PrimaColl™, with customers in person," said Geltor CEO and co-founder Alex Lorestani. Lorestani will be introducing PrimaColl™ in a presentation at the Supply Side West Presentation Theater on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00am in Theater 1 (Booth 3077).

The immersive trade show experience is exclusive to attendees of Supply Side West and was designed in collaboration with veteran food and beverage industry creatives Abel Charrow and John Zelek. "The Geltor experience at booth #1927 will be much more vibrant and interactive than is typically found at food industry trade shows," said Geltor Communications Director Erin Kim. "As a biodesign company, we've earned a name for ourselves in pushing the bounds of what is typically done both in biotechnology and in the world of B2B ingredients. Visitors can expect Geltor to push the envelope even further at Supply Side West this year, and we want to inspire formulators and brand marketers to do the same for their finished products when formulating with PrimaColl™."

Geltor's announcement of the bioactive collagen ingredient in July has been met with profound excitement from category-leading food and beverage companies. For brand representatives and formulators not able to visit Geltor at Supply Side West (#1927), samples of PrimaColl™ can be requested at www.geltor.com/primacoll .

About Geltor

Geltor is the biodesign company behind the world's most advanced specialty protein ingredients. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation that is uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.geltor.com .

