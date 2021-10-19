Blockchain.com Builds on Midwest Momentum with Launch of Crypto Trading in South Dakota Company continues mission to expand crypto access and jobs across the U.S.; sees 2,000% spike upon launch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced custodial and brokerage product availability for South Dakota's nearly 900,000 residents, building on the company's goal to bring crypto access to the Midwest. Upon launch, the company saw a 2,000% increase in unique users, demonstrating tremendous demand for trading in the Mount Rushmore State.

The news comes as product availability has rolled out in Florida, Oklahoma, Iowa, and North Dakota in the past few weeks. Additionally, within the last year, Blockchain.com has expanded to Alaska, Delaware, Illinois, Oregon, New Hampshire and New Mexico. The crypto platform is now available in more than 30 states and aims to open up product availability to all 50 states through individual license approvals.

Beyond providing crypto access to the residents of South Dakota, Blockchain.com is also offering remote jobs to residents. Open roles in compliance, customer success, data science, engineering, finance, legal, and marketing can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"As Bitcoin surpasses $60,000, we're excited to continue making crypto easily accessible to everyone, everywhere, including those in the Mount Rushmore State," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "In the days following launch, we saw a 2,000% spike in unique users from South Dakotans, demonstrating that they were anxious for crypto trading. They know that it's not too late to be early to crypto."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business and more than 36 million verified users across more than 200 countries who monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using Blockchain.com's non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , and check out The Blockchain.com Podcast and blog for the latest company news.

Contact:

Brooks Wallace, Head of Communications

brooks@blockchain.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blockchain.com