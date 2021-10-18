Remine acquired by collaboration of top-tier MLSs across the U.S. Collaboration powers next generation of real estate technology for MLSs, by MLSs

AUSTIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine, a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey, was acquired today by MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, an MLS-driven collaborative dedicated to powering the next generation of technology for MLSs.

MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is comprised of four of the most progressive MLSs in diverse areas across the country, including ACTRIS MLS in Austin, First Multiple Listing Service in Atlanta, Heartland MLS in Kansas City, and MIAMI REALTORS®. The collaboration was born out of a shared desire to shape the future of the real estate industry through direct investment in the leading MLS technology company of tomorrow.

"MLSs have taken a backseat to advancing technology that serves our subscribers and consumers for far too long," said Emily Chenevert, Chair for MLS Technology Holdings, LLC and CEO of the Austin Board of REALTORS® and ACTRIS MLS. "At a time when consolidation is occurring across the industry, this investment ensures Remine remains with a team that's dedicated to keeping brokers and agents empowered in the real estate transaction, for the benefit of the consumers they serve."

Since its inception in 2015, Remine has consistently reimagined the digital real estate journey by connecting consumers, agents, and lenders in one solution. Its powerful, intuitive suite of products – which include the Docs+ transaction management platform, Remine Pro, Remine Mobile, Add/Edit for single point of entry, Remine's SSO dashboard, and MLS 2.0® – are defined by choice, clarity, and speed.

Remine's services cover much of the U.S. real estate market, including nearly 60 MLS markets representing more than 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country.

Remine will remain an independent and thriving company under the strategic guidance of new ownership by MLS Technology Holdings, LLC. Mark Schacknies has resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Remine and Liz Sturrock has been named Interim CEO while a national search for a permanent CEO is underway. As Chief of MLS and Innovation at MIAMI REALTORS®, Sturrock is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in both the real estate and IT industries.

"Remine customers are in great hands with Remine's strong and capable staff who have paved the way to their success thus far. We're building upon that success by bringing a peer's perspective to the table," said Sturrock. "This move opens the door for MLSs to have a direct voice in determining how best to serve agents, brokers, and consumers."

Co-founders Jonathan Spinetto and Leo Pareja have assumed the roles of Chief of Staff Operations and Chief of Strategy, respectively. Along with other key management team members, Spinetto and Pareja will help ensure a smooth transition and uninterrupted service for Remine customers.

The MLS Technology Holdings, LLC Board of Directors is comprised of seasoned executives with over 165 years of combined outside investor expertise and industry knowledge. In addition to Chenevert's role as chair, directors include Vice Chair Teresa King Kinney, MIAMI REALTORS® CEO; Secretary Jeremy Crawford, First Multiple Listing Service President & CEO; Treasurer Daniel Forsman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices | Georgia Properties President and CEO; Kipp Cooper, CEO for the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® and Heartland MLS; and Phil Swift, Ayrshire Group Executive Chairman.

"Remine was created by top-producing agents who were frustrated by a lack of intelligent technology solutions in the marketplace," said Pareja, who applauded the collaboration. "This new chapter for Remine is a return to our roots and a unique opportunity to build upon a core technology that will pave the way for MLSs of the future."

MLS Technology Holdings, LLC plans to launch an MLS Advisory Group to provide direct input on the future of the MLS and how Remine's MLS 2.0® can continue to anticipate and alleviate pain points in the homebuying, selling, and renting process. To learn more about the advisory group, email JoinUs@ABetterMLS.com.

Truist Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, and Alston & Bird LLP served as its legal counsel. GCA Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Remine, and Cooley LLP served as its legal counsel.

About MLS Technology Holdings, LLC

MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is an MLS-driven collaborative dedicated to powering the next generation of technology for MLSs by MLSs through strategic acquisitions and investments. MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is the owner of Remine, a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey. Remine currently serves nearly 60 MLS markets representing over 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country.

This collaborative allows MLSs to ensure Remine stays at the forefront of emerging MLS technology and in the hands of a team that's dedicated to keeping brokers and agents empowered in the real estate transaction, for the benefit of the consumers they serve. For more information, visit ABetterMLS.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

Walt Zaykowski

202.503.5108

View original content:

SOURCE MLS Technology Holdings, LLC