Tri-anim Health Services Launches Enhanced Website

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a Sarnova Company, and one of the nation's largest distributors of specialty respiratory, anesthesia, critical care and neonatal care supplies and equipment, announced the launch of a newly enhanced website.

The site has many new features and enhanced functionality to improve the overall experience, making online shopping and ordering easier and more efficient for the customer. New and enriched features include real-time inventory status, improved site search, easier navigation and expanded product information, with detailed specifications, clinical support materials and a compare product feature.

With the new mobile-responsive site, hospitals, surgery centers and other healthcare facilities that purchase from Tri-anim have convenient online access to their account information, putting the control in their hands. Customers can easily view contracted pricing, supply lists, monthly usage, order and shipping status, and their complete purchasing history, even for orders placed through other channels.

"Our improved site gives medical professionals a one-stop shop to find the latest information on the critical products and services they need," said Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim. "It is also an intuitive and easy-to-use site that offers self-service workflow tools to help customers order and manage their account more efficiently," he added.

Customers can quickly view the company's extensive catalog of products and services and download important clinical data and information. Users can find products on the new site via a number of ways, including searching by product name, by manufacturer name, or by navigating through product categories covering areas such as Airway Management, Anesthesia Solutions, Diagnosis & Monitoring, Lung Management, Medication Delivery, Neonatal Care, Non-invasive Ventilation, Oxygen & High Flow Delivery, Patient Care Supplies and Ventilation. They can also explore Tri-anim's best-in-class solutions within four clinical focus areas: Respiratory Care, Anesthesia, Critical Care and Neonatal Care.

To assist customers in transitioning to the new site, Tri-anim has created a robust Tri-anim.com HELP section, which is accessible right on the site. Additionally, Tri-anim Account Managers and Tri-anim Customer Care Representatives can help guide anyone with questions or needing special assistance.

About Tri-anim Health Services:

For over 45 years, Tri-anim Health Services, part of the Sarnova family of companies, has been a specialty healthcare distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and other critical care supplies and equipment. From leading-edge technologies to everyday consumables, the company offers products and services designed to reduce healthcare costs, provide effective and efficient patient care and ultimately promote positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tri-anim.com.

About Sarnova:

Sarnova and its family of companies: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services, have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for nearly 50 years. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

(614) 760-5000

beth.scott@sarnova.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services