TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021 FUTEX Trend Forum- Space Technology, top international business executives as well as academic experts were invited to speak from global perspectives, including NASA Administrator Bill Nielson, who is leading many innovative and sustainable projects of space exploration. 2021 FUTEX invited Petr Bares, chairman of Czech Space Alliance, to offer his insight on the development of Czech space industry and the possibility of future Czech participation in space. While looking back at the past, he also led us to draw a blueprint for the future of Taiwan's Space Technology.

2021 FUTEX Trend Forum- Space Technology also invited Christian Patouraux, the founder and CEO of Kacific, an emerging satellite company, to talk about the space commerce opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, especially how to break through geographic restrictions and provide affordable and reliable Internet services.

To explore the future and trends, 2021 FUTEX Panel Discussion specifically focused on space technology, orienting around the theme "Taiwan's New Opportunity in the Global Satellite Communication Market", inviting important figures from the domestic industry, academia and government to discuss the infinite possibilities of Taiwan's current talents, industrial links, and new business opportunities in space. Fusionmedium served as the media partner of the event.

Taiwan is entering the space era, and the "Space Development Law" was officially passed in 2021. Jong-Shinn Wu, Director General of National Space Organization (NSPO) pointed out that the Starlink project was expected to launch a total of 42,000 Low Earth Orbit communication satellites. Within 10 years, there will be a large number of artificial satellites in orbit between 300 and 1,000 kilometers above the earth, which also opens up the infinite possibilities for Taiwan to join the emerging space commerce and its supply chains.

Wing-Huen Ip, Chairman of the Taiwan Space Science Alliance, pointed out that the Space Science Alliance, as an information exchange platform, can facilitate the cooperation among industry, government and academic cooperation, targeting major issues of sustainable development, such as global warming, and using low-earth orbit satellites to observe the earth.

Charles Lin, a distinguished professor in the Department of Earth Sciences, National Cheng Kung University, has participated in every Formosa satellite mission in Taiwan since 1999. He believes that cross-border resources and talents can be gathered through the "one school, one space" dream. He hopes that all schools can have their own space dreams, it will enhance the research capacity and initiate cross-industry cooperation between industry and academia.

Industries around the world have continuously increased the demand for broadband. In recent years, low-earth-orbit satellite applications have rapidly emerged. Industry leaders including Foxconn and BizLink are all paying attention to future space business opportunities. Foxconn established Foxconn Research Institute last year to invest in new generation communications and quantum computing. The research institute hopes to improve the overall engineering capability through R&D investment.

In the booming space industry, where are the opportunities for Taiwan? Jong-Shinn Wu believes that two major markets, ground communications equipment and satellite components, will be Taiwan's greatest opportunities.

Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021

2021 FUTEX Trend Forum-Space Technology

View original content:

SOURCE Fusionmedium