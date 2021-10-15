PENTAX Announces Expansion of Vizient Contract to Include Pediatric Endoscopic Products and Solutions

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical is pleased to announce it has expanded its contract with Vizient to include pediatric endoscopic solutions. The contract provides PENTAX Medical the ability to offer state of the art endoscopes and solutions through the Vizient Pediatric Program to Vizient member hospitals at negotiated pricing. The agreement also includes value added offerings, education opportunities and best practices, to maximize value while improving clinical outcomes and enhancing experience and satisfaction.

Ojas A. Buch, President of PENTAX Medical Americas said, "We are proud to be selected for the Vizient Pediatric Program. We have the most innovative and comprehensive portfolio of slim and small caliber endoscopes to help optimize care for the smallest of patients."

"The Vizient Pediatric Program is focused on bringing products that are unique to the needs of the smallest patients and making them available in the most cost-effective way," said Brigitte Chorey, associate vice president of strategic sourcing, partnerships, and programs for Vizient. "We welcome PENTAX to the Vizient Pediatric Program."

PENTAX Medical is eager to promote the advancement in pediatric care in the gastroenterology (GI), speech, voice, and swallowing (ENT) and pancreatobiliary fields with its innovative solutions. PENTAX Medical is committed to supporting healthcare professionals and their organizations in providing the highest standard of care for patients with smaller anatomies.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

