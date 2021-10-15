Carstens to Showcase New CarePod™ Wall-Mounted Workstations at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference, October 23-26, 2021.

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carstens Inc. will showcase its new CarePod™ premium wall-mounted workstations at Booth #1051 at the Healthcare Design Expo & Conference, October 23-26, 2021, at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The CarePod™ is among the newest innovative healthcare design products on display at this gathering of industry leaders.

Combining secure storage and a spacious work surface in a slim, fold-away unit, the CarePod™ can be installed virtually anywhere, keeping essential supplies like PPE, medications, and EHR (electronic health record) technology closer to patients so caregivers can work more efficiently, comfortably and effectively.

"When key medical supplies aren't immediately at hand, it can cause interruptions, distractions and often errors in care administration," said Carstens CEO, Barb Vanderkloot. "The CarePod™ is so thin, it can be installed directly at the point of care, taking up minimal floor space. So caregivers have what they need right where they need it, saving substantial time and allowing them to do their vital work more effectively."

CarePod™ Wall-Mounted Workstations are the latest offering from Carstens aimed at helping healthcare facilities improve their workflows. A recent study found that having essential equipment at hand can decrease nurse interruption time by 67%, and securely storing medications at the point of care can reduce medical administration time by nearly 50%.* Further, a separate study found that near-patient medication storage can save nurses nearly an hour per shift, time that could be spent at bedside.†

"It's all about increasing caregiver efficiency, reducing caregiver fatigue and improving the patient experience," says Vanderkloot.

And with space at a premium in healthcare facilities, the CarePod™ takes up about 78% less floor space than a traditional desk and 88% less floor space than a mobile cart.‡

The Details: CarePod™ Wall-Mounted Workstations are made from durable powder-coated steel and are available in a variety of sizes, colors and finishes, plus three secure lock options. Included and additional accessories facilitate custom storage configurations. Affordably priced, find complete CarePod™ details and demo videos at Carstens.com/Carepod or visit Booth #1051 at the HCD Expo & Conference.

*The Center for Health Design, Decentralized Medication Distribution, 2015. †Atrium Heath Union (FKA Carolinas HealthCare Systems-Union), Decreasing Nursing Waste in the Medication Administration Process, 2018. ‡When compared to a traditional work surface of similar size.

About Carstens: Carstens is a family-owned company with a 130-year heritage of manufacturing and selling top-of-the-line products for healthcare, education and business environments. They specialize in offering industry-leading solutions designed to simplify workflows and facilitate easy interactions between patients and caregivers, teachers and students, and office work teams. Carstens is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned company, and all Carstens products are made in the USA from U.S. and imported parts.

