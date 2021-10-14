CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, UPPAbaby.

UPPAbaby Soothes its Issues with Centric PLM™

The first PLM system they chose faltered at the basic task of building a BOM for their complex products.

UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 and is based in Massachusetts. The company produces high-quality strollers and car seats. Known for their innovative and functional designs, the company grew quickly to distribution in 53 countries worldwide. They place safety, comfort, and ease of use at the forefront of their values, much to the delight of trusting parents.

Due to the rapid pace of their growth, they knew they needed to upgrade from spreadsheets and emails for product development. Their technical baby gear like strollers had up to 1000 components. The first PLM system they chose faltered at the basic task of building a BOM for their complex products. The search for the right PLM began anew.

Today their workflows are streamlined and automated with information readily available in one, central repository. Information duplication is reduced as are errors. How did this smooth sailing come about?

UPPAbaby (www.uppababy.com)

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB focuses on core tools and industry best practices for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

