It's National Pasta Month: Throw an Italian Night Party with eMeals and Barilla Choose from Two Pasta Recipes That Will Become Family Favorites, Plus Sides and Dessert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's an easy way to add new pasta recipes to your repertoire and celebrate National Pasta Month at the same time: an Italian Night Party menu from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Barilla, the world's leading pasta producer, that offers a choice of two pasta dishes plus accompaniments and a dessert that takes the cake (literally!).

Pasta power: Available at no charge to both eMeals subscribers and non-subscribers at https://emeals.com/occasions/italian-night, the Italian Night Party menu puts two dishes utilizing Barilla pasta front and center. The menu's Pasta e Fagioli recipe features tiny, tubular-shaped ditalini pasta with cannellini beans, crushed tomatoes, escarole and fresh herbs. Shrimp and Chili-Tomato Spaghetti combines shrimp, cherry tomatoes, lemons, chile paste and arugula for a fresh take on seafood and pasta. Both will become everyday family favorites – guaranteed.

Sides and dessert (delizioso!): Regardless of which pasta recipe you choose, you can round it off with the menu's Toasted Ciabatta with Roasted Garlic-Thyme Butter, Roasted Fennel Salad with green apples and radicchio, and Flourless Italian Chocolate Almond Cake with Vanilla Ricotta Topping featuring almond flour ricotta, marscapone cheese and two kinds of chocolate. In a word – yum!

Click to shop: Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Italian Night Party landing page, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. Result? Less time spent getting ready to entertain, and more time enjoying it!

Buon appetito, every night of the week: The Italian Night Party menu is just a taste of what eMeals has to offer. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

