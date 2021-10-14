Helping Hand for Relief and Development Marks World Sight Day With Its End of The Year Prevention of Blindness Campaign

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) observes this year's World Sight Day theme of Love Your Eyes with a nationwide Prevention of Blindness campaign advocating for cataract awareness and surgery. A majority of its regions across the USA are running end of the year campaigns encouraging donors to give the gift of sight.

HHRD provides free cataract surgery to those in need in rural areas of Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa.

An estimated 2.2 billion people have near or distant vision impairment with almost half of these cases being preventable or yet to be addressed. It is reported that nearly 100 million people suffer from cataracts, the leading cause of blindness. Most of those affected are over 50; however, vision loss can occur at any age. Infants and young children have a higher vulnerability to develop complications if not treated early.

Through its Health Care and Nutrition Program, HHRD offers free cataract surgery to those in need in rural areas of Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Pakistan, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Yemeni refugees in Somalia and South Africa.

HHRD gives donors the opportunity to sponsor a cataract surgery which includes diagnosis through screenings in clinics and camps, free surgical procedure to remove the cataract and implant Intra-ocular Lenses (IOL) on need basis, protective sunglasses, medication, follow-up treatments, health screenings for other illnesses, and transportation (if needed).

ABOUT HELPING HAND FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT

HHRD is a US-based global humanitarian organization with programs ranging from orphan support to natural disater relief.

With a ranking in the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 10 years. HHRD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, is a Combined Federal Campaign Charity, and is a proud member of InterAction. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

Media Contact:

Ilyas Choudry

313-279-5378

iLyas.Choudry@hhrd.us

