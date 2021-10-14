Buck appoints Chief Health Actuary Kelly Conlin as U.S. Health Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck, an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that Kelly Conlin has been appointed U.S. Health Practice Leader. In this role, she'll lead a team of 150+ consultants and actuaries serving hundreds of clients to improve health outcomes for millions of employees, dependents, and retirees.

Conlin has more than 22 years of experience providing health and benefits consulting and actuarial services for a variety of corporate, public sector, multiemployer, and international clients. She will continue to serve as Buck's Chief Health Actuary.

Conlin has extensive experience with the design, measurement, and funding of employers' active medical and life insurance programs. Her team developed Buck's predictive healthcare modeler to help clients understand the cost implications of COVID-19 on their healthcare plans, considering direct costs of testing and treatment as well as indirect impacts due to deferred care and other insights from our book of business data.

"Benefits spend is among the largest investments our clients make for their people, and we're constantly looking for creative ways to maximize this investment to improve health outcomes," said Conlin. "Today, new technology innovations such as advanced genomics and wearable health and fitness trackers are transforming the healthcare market and we're helping our clients creatively maximize these trends to improve outcomes and deliver data-driven insights that advance employee care."

"Kelly's people-first leadership style, client-focused approach, and specialized subject matter expertise provides our clients with exceptional guidance and support on healthcare trends, technical issues, and spending strategies," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director, U.S. "With her leadership of our U.S. Health Practice, Buck will bring unparalleled health and welfare consulting services to our clients."

Conlin graduated from the Penn State Smeal College of Business with a bachelor's degree in actuarial science. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA), an Enrolled Actuary (EA), a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA), and a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries (FCA)

