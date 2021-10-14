Beasley Allen Law Firm Responds to Johnson & Johnson Bankruptcy Filing

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement for attribution from Mr. Birchfield of The Beasley Allen Law Firm:

This stinks. They claim their product is safe and then attempt to hide behind bankruptcy. J&J can run but it can't hide. The entire nation, Congress and more than 30,000 victims of J&J's dangerous talc product say "no" to this flagrant and fraudulent abuse of the bankruptcy system. Right behind the Sacklers, the Boy Scouts and USA Gymnastics, here's another example of the wealthy and powerful using bankruptcy as a hiding place to protect their profits and avoid responsibility.

Andy Birchfield

Mass Torts Section Head

The Beasley Allen Law Firm

View original content:

SOURCE Beasley Allen Law Firm