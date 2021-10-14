ANGUS To Expand U.S. Manufacturing Capacity For TRIS AMINO™ Tromethamine Buffers Construction set to begin in early 2022 with commercial manufacturing targeted for late 2023 at the Company's Sterlington, Louisiana plant

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications, today announced plans to expand U.S. production capacity for its complete portfolio of TRIS AMINO™ tromethamine buffers. ANGUS is the world's largest and only fully integrated original manufacturer of TRIS AMINO buffers, which are used extensively in bioprocessing and diagnostics manufacturing, as building blocks for synthesis of surface-active agents and pharmaceuticals, and emulsifying agents for cosmetic creams and lotions, among others.

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany.

The planned expansion includes the addition of a fourth dedicated manufacturing line at ANGUS' existing facility in Sterlington, Louisiana, and will roughly double the Company's global TRIS AMINO buffer production capacity. Today, the company produces high-purity, multi-compendial grades of TRIS AMINO products for the life sciences and personal care markets at its Sterlington and recently expanded Ibbenbüren, Germany manufacturing facilities.

"This is a significant investment that highlights our commitment to continuously expanding our asset base and global manufacturing capabilities to support fast-growing demand for TRIS AMINO buffers across life sciences, personal care and industrial markets," said David Neuberger, ANGUS President and Chief Executive Officer. "It not only supports the pursuit of our vision to position ANGUS as a leading global supplier of essential life sciences ingredients, but also further enhances the supply chain continuity and security of supply we provide to our customers for this essential chemistry."

This latest capacity expansion follows several other investments ANGUS has made in the past five years to meet growing volume needs and the demanding quality and compliance standards of the regulated and industrial markets it serves. Between 2016 and 2021, ANGUS doubled TRIS AMINO production capacity. In 2020, the Company completed the start-up of new TRIS AMINO™ AC Advanced Crystal continuous manufacturing capacity in Ibbenbüren, and opened its new, dedicated life sciences warehouse, quality control laboratory, and filling / packaging center in Sterlington. ANGUS' state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S. and Germany are designed to the highest standards and include cGMP compliant manufacturing that adhere to current IPEC excipient guidelines.

ABOUT ANGUS

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

