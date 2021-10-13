Koblenz® Provides Solutions for Retailers, Residential Consumers and Contractors The Answer to Wet-Dry Messes and Retailer Supply Issues

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koblenz® Electric launches award winning innovative wet-dry-blow vacuums with unparalleled suction performance, features and design. Their passion to make the user experience throughout the home and work environment safer and more productive includes unique feature characteristics not found on your typical wet-dry vac's in today's market place.

Koblenz® Electric launches award winning innovative wet-dry-blow vacuums with unparalleled suction performance, features and design.

Koblenz® Electric launches award-winning innovative wet-dry-blow vacuums.

During the 2021 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Koblenz® will be debuting their new and innovative wet-dry-blow vacuum product line inclusive of four brands; Koblenz®, Koblenz® Contractor Series™, Koblenz® Endurance Series™ and Koblenz® Designer Series™.

Our talented team is very excited to launch such an extensive high quality and innovative wet-dry-blow vacuum product assortment that will not only satisfy today's unmet demands, however exceed the expectations of millions of users within the commercial and residential space. Koblenz® 60 Year heritage of building trust within our customers is paramount and therefore each product is supported by our Koblenz® industry leading 5-year or Lifetime warranty, said Dale Belknap, Executive Vice President of Koblenz® /Thorne Electric.

Koblenz® /Thorne Electric also provides solutions for USA retailers as their manufacturing takes place in Mexico City, MX and is distributed from their warehouse in San Antonio, TX alleviating the exorbitant cost of ocean freight containers, duties and long lead times which continue to impact retailers with lost sales and profit erosion.

ABOUT KOBLENZ® /THORNE ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koblenz® /Thorne Electric Company is an award winning OEM manufacturer and supplier with three ISO-9001 certified production facilities located in Mexico and Sales, Marketing and warehouse distribution facilities located in San Antonio, TX. Manufacturing wet-dry-blow vacuums, floor care, pressure washers, stovetop burners, wine coolers, electrical surge protectors, washing machines, dryers and stoves while incorporating our latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design and production. Koblenz® continues to provide solutions for residential and commercial users making their homes and trade environments more productive, safer and enjoyable for over 60 years.

CONTACT: Dale Belknap

dbelknap@koblenz.com | 864-401-8169

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koblenz®/Thorne Electric Company