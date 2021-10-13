Hyundai Motor Launches 'Re:Style 2021' Fashion Collection Repurposing Discarded Vehicle Materials

Hyundai Motor Company partners with L'Eclaireur and Boontheshop to introduce 12 fashion items created with discarded wearable materials from vehicles

Re:Style 2021 marks third year of celebrating upcycling and eco-friendly fashion at the vanguard of the evolving industry

Doona Bae , KyoHwan Koo and Shudu highlight the event's purpose and philosophy in a video available on YouTube(Hyundai Worldwide channel)

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company has launched the third annual iteration of "Re:Style," an upcycling fashion project that uses materials discarded during the automobile manufacturing process and illuminates the company's sustainable enterprise beyond the automotive industry.

The Re:Style 2021 is launched in Seoul and Paris by partnering with fashion select shops L'Eclaireur and Boontheshop. The unique collaboration involving the three companies highlights Hyundai Motor's ever-growing commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing, creative outside collaboration and engagement with the environmentally conscious consumers. In particular, Hyundai Motor's partnerships with L'Eclaireur and Boontheshop reflect the two fashion companies' shared commitment to eco-friendly production and offering of easily accessible and wearable fashion items.

"With the third annual celebration of Re:Style this year, Hyundai Motor Company continues its dedication to facilitate the 'progress for humanity,' its brand vision and objective," said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of the Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. "We are stepping up our collaborations steadily with various industries around the world to usher in a sustainable future. The Re:Style 2021 is one of them, and we hope this project serves as a focal point for young consumers worldwide to understand the impact of manufacturing leftover materials on our shared environment and how we can creatively and practically reutilize them."

At both the online and offline shops of L'Eclaireur and Boontheshop, twelve fashion items comprising track jackets, sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, short pants and long pants are on sale in limited quantities. The offline shops run for two weeks from October 14 through 28, while the online shops (ONLINE SHOPS URL: leclaireur.com, sivillage.com) run for four weeks through November 10.

For this year's Re:Style, leftover materials from car manufacturing, such as airbags and seatbelts, have been used. In addition, eco-friendly materials incorporated into the Hyundai IONIQ 5, such as Bio PET and recycled fibres, were also used, enhancing wearability and demonstrating the potential for utilizing bio materials in fashion and beyond.

"As a company in charge of fashion distribution, we have always had concerns about the impact of discarded clothing materials on our planet Earth," said Michael Hadida, CEO of L'Eclaireur. "So, by reusing the wearable pieces from automobile manufacturing and channelling the generated profits into other projects, we hope to create a virtuous cycle of sustainability and uniquely contribute to saving our planet."

DJ Kim, the Executive Director of BoontheShop, said: "It is highly meaningful to participate in this creative and value-adding collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company. We hope that Re:style 2021 will spark new interest and common understanding among today's conscious consumers about their purchasing decisions that take into consideration the holistic nature of our shared environment."

The proceeds from the sales of these items will go to various sustainable projects by Hyundai Motor, with L'Eclaireur and BoontheShop joining the cause on the basis of their shared commitment. An online video (HyundaiWorldwide - YouTube) featuring actress Doona Bae, actor KyoHwan Koo and virtual influencer Shudu, all wearing Re:Style items, is available, illuminating the campaign's purpose and philosophy.

