Open Source Security Foundation Raises $10 Million in New Commitments to Secure Software Supply Chains Industry leaders from technology, financial services, telecom and cybersecurity sectors respond to Biden's Executive Order, commit to a more secure future for software; open source luminary Brian Behlendorf becomes general manager

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon – The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it has raised $10 million in new investments to expand and support the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a cross-industry collaboration that brings together multiple open source software initiatives under one umbrella to identify and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in open source software and develop improved tooling, training, research, best practices and vulnerability disclosure practices. Open source luminary Brian Behlendorf will serve the OpenSSF community as General Manager.

Industry leaders from technology, financial services, telco and cyber sectors respond to Biden's Executive Order

Financial commitments from Premier members include Amazon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Facebook, Fidelity, GitHub, Google, IBM, Intel, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Oracle, Red Hat, Snyk and VMware. Additional commitments come from General members Aiven, Anchore, Apiiro, AuriStor, Codethink, Cybertrust Japan, Deepfence, Devgistics, DTCC, GitLab, Goldman Sachs, JFrog, Nutanix, StackHawk, Tencent, TideLift and Wind River.

"This pan-industry commitment is answering the call from the White House to raise the baseline for our collective cybersecurity wellbeing, as well as 'paying it forward' to open source communities to help them create secure software from which we all benefit," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. "We're pleased to have Brian Behlendorf's leadership and extensive expertise on building and sustaining large communities and technical projects applied to this work. With the tremendous growth and pervasiveness of open source software, building cybersecurity practices and programs that scale is our biggest task at hand."

According to industry reports ( "2021 State of the Software Supply Chain," by Sonatype ), software supply chain attacks have increased 650 percent and are having a severe impact on business operations. In the wake of increasing security breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes tied to open source software, government leaders around the world are calling for private and public collaboration. Because open source software makes up at least 70 percent of all software ("2020 Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report" by Synopsys), the OpenSSF offers the natural, neutral and pan-industry forum to accelerate the security of the software supply chain.

"There has never been a more exciting time to work in the open source community, and software supply chain security has never needed more of our attention," said Brian Behlendorf, general manager, Open Source Security Foundation. "There is no single silver bullet for securing software supply chains. Research, training, best practices, tooling and collaboration require the collective power of thousands of critical minds across our community. Funding for OpenSSF gives us the forum and resources to do this work."

The OpenSSF is home for a variety of open source software, open standards and other open content work for improving security. Examples include:

Security Scorecard - a fully automated tool that assesses a number of important heuristics ("checks") associated with software security - a fully automated tool that assesses a number of important heuristics ("checks") associated with software security

Best Practices Badge - a set of Core Infrastructure Initiative best practices for producing higher-quality secure software providing a way for OSS projects to demonstrate through badges that they are following them - a set of Core Infrastructure Initiative best practices for producing higher-quality secure software providing a way for OSS projects to demonstrate through badges that they are following them

Security Policies - Allstar provides a set and enforce security policies on repositories or organizations provides a set and enforce security policies on repositories or organizations

Framework - supply-chain levels for software artifacts (SLSA) delivers a security framework for increasing levels of software supply chain integrity delivers a security framework for increasing levels of software supply chain integrity

Training - free secure software development fundamentals courses educating community members on how to develop secure software - freeeducating community members on how to develop secure software

Vulnerability Disclosures - a guide to coordinated vulnerability disclosure for OSS projects - a

Package Analysis - look for malicious software in OSS packages - look for malicious software in OSS packages

Security Reviews - public collection of security reviews of OSS - public collection of security reviews of OSS

Research - studies on open source software and critical security vulnerabilities conducted in association with the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) (e.g., a preliminary census and FOSS Contributor Survey) - studies on open source software and critical security vulnerabilities conducted in association with the Laboratory for Innovation Science at(LISH) (e.g., aand

For more information about OpenSSF, please visit: https://openssf.org/

Premiere Member Quotes

AWS

"Open source software plays an increasingly crucial role across the whole landscape of information security. Convening industry leaders to invest in developing policies, practices, tooling, and education around open source security benefits us all. AWS was a founding member of the Core Infrastructure Initiative in 2014, and we will now build on the relationships and investments that continue the mission by joining OpenSSF as a Premiere Member. With our partners in this initiative, and as active participants in many open source communities, we will help raise the bar in the security of open source software," said Mark Ryland, Director of the Office of the CISO at AWS.

Cisco

"OpenSSF will enable the community, across industries, to build tools and practices to secure the software supply chain for open source and beyond. This is crucial to the future of API and application security, which are fast becoming a primary attack vector for all business going forward," says Vijoy Pandey, VP of Emerging Technologies & Incubation at Cisco. "At Cisco, we believe the application experience is the new brand, which demands better app velocity, trust, security, and availability. This belief drives our deep investment in application security and full-stack observability, which is why joining forces with this prestigious foundation and group as a trusted advisor and partner was a no-brainer for us."

Dell Technologies

"The Linux Foundation's focus on security is fundamental to addressing the increasing risks associated with software," said John Roese, Dell Technologies' Global Chief Technology Officer. "The Open Source Security Foundation's work will help us collectively make sure critical software programs and the end to end software delivery pipeline is secure and trustworthy."

Ericsson

"As a leader in mobile communication, pioneering and driving 5G globally, security is at the core of the network infrastructure we build and deliver to our customers. In an industry increasingly built around open source and open standardization we are fully committed to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities in a collaborative effort. We are proud to join the Open Source Security Foundation as a founding member and we look forward to continue to work with the community and wider industry for a secure software supply chain, including the open source components," says Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson.

Fidelity

"Open Source Software plays a critical role in Fidelity's technology strategy. We are proud to be part of the Open Source Security Foundation and to work with others to ensure that Open Source solutions and their supply chains are safe, secure, and reliable, enabling Fidelity to better serve our customers and clients," said John Andrukonis, SVP, Fidelity Application Architecture.

GitHub

"The world runs on software, and most of that software includes and relies on open source," said Mike Hanley, Chief Security Officer at GitHub. "As the home to more than 65 million developers around the world, we're excited to continue partnering across the open source community and with other Open Source Security Foundation members to power a more secure, trustworthy future that will benefit everyone."

Google

"We are doubling down on our OpenSSF commitment in the wake of rising open source software supply chain attacks and President Biden's Executive Order," said Eric Brewer, vice president of infrastructure and fellow at Google. "This decision is part of our White House pledge to spend $100 million to fund open source security foundations and follows a variety of investments we've made to support developers and security engineers across the public and private sectors. The OpenSSF is the best place for cross-industry leadership for these very challenging topics, and we look forward to working with the US and other governments to improve security worldwide."

IBM

"IBM is deeply focused on developing and building highly secure hybrid cloud, AI and quantum-safe technologies that are designed to protect our clients' most sensitive workloads both today and into the future," said Jamie Thomas, General Manager, Strategy & Development and IBM Enterprise Security Executive. "As a long-time open source leader, IBM looks forward to working with the OSSF, our industry partners and open source communities towards addressing the ever increasing challenge of hardware and software open source supply chain security."

Intel

"As a long-standing member of the open source software community, Intel contributes daily in the upstream projects we collaborate with," said Greg Lavender, senior vice president, CTO and general manager of Software and Advanced Technology at Intel Corporation. "Along with the Linux Foundation, we believe the Open Security Foundation (OpenSSF) is a unique opportunity to engage in projects and efforts focused on improving the quality and security for today and our future. Intel remains committed to providing contributions that benefit open source software supply chains and improving the security posture of critical projects on which our ecosystem depends."

JPMorgan Chase

"JPMorgan Chase is deeply committed to working with the open source community to solve our most pressing security challenges. As a founding member of the Open Source Security Foundation, we have worked together to improve the security of open source and the integrity of all software. We commend the US Government's recent initiative to raise awareness on this pressing topic and call to action the technology community to solve one of the most complex security challenges of our time. We welcome the new members to OpenSSF and look forward to continuing the journey of innovation and bringing meaningful change to how we build, secure, and validate software," said Pat Opet, Chief Information Security Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft

"As open source is now core to nearly every company's technology strategy, securing open source software is an essential part of securing the supply chain for every company, including our own. All of us at Microsoft are excited to participate with others in contributing new investments to the Open Source Security Foundation and we look forward to building more secure software through community-driven efforts to create solutions that will help us all," said Mark Russinovich, Azure CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft.

Morgan Stanley

"Whether we are leveraging open source in our own code, contribute to OSS projects, or consume OSS via technology we procure and utilize, the safety and security of OSS and the creation of a trustworthy supply chain is critical to all businesses. To that end, we are delighted to join the Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation project to collaborate with our cross-industry partners to improve the security, safety and trust in the OSS ecosystem," said Neil Allen, Global Head of Cyber Security Engineering, Morgan Stanley.

Oracle

"As a contributing member of the open source software community and an inaugural Linux Foundation member, Oracle has a large number of developers that contribute to third-party open source projects daily," said Wim Coekaerts, senior vice president of software development, Oracle. "Oracle looks forward to participating in the Open Source Security Foundation and working with other members to continue to strengthen the software supply chain, helping customer work more securely."

Red Hat

"Open source is pervasive in software solutions of all kinds, and cybersecurity attack rates are on the rise. Our customers look to Red Hat to provide trust and enhanced security in our open source based portfolio. Open source and community collaboration is the best way to solve big, industry wide challenges, such as open source supply chain security. And that's why we're excited to join together with the Linux Foundation and other industry leaders so we can continue to improve the technologies and practices to build a more secure future from open source software," said Chris Wright, senior vice president and CTO, Red Hat.

Snyk

"Open source is built by millions of empowered developers, who also need to secure this critical foundation of the digital world," said Guy Podjarny, Founder & President, Snyk. "The vital work of the Linux Foundation and the OpenSSF ensures we collectively live up to this responsibility. The Snyk community is fully committed to this important, collaborative effort and we look forward to working closely with the other OpenSSF members to better secure OSS so it can continue to safely fuel innovation."

VMware

"Every company that uses software should be concerned about their software supply chain," said Kit Colbert, chief technology officer, VMware. "For two-plus years, VMware has engaged in contributions to open source projects in the broader software supply chain security space and invested in initiatives to help customers further strengthen their security policies and processes. As a member of the Open Source Security Foundation, we're committed to collaborating across the industry to drive increased level of software supply chain security."

General Member Quotes

Devgistics

"We seized the opportunity to join this foundation, because OpenSSF offers a real industry neutral forum to accelerate the hardening and security of the software supply chain. Devgistics (formerly InfoSiftr) provides critical enhancements to the world's most popular open-source repository. Devgistics has been involved in many free and open-source initiatives for years, including being a Moby (Docker Engine) maintainer, providing support to the Docker/container ecosystem, and serving in the Open Container Initiative. Devgistics continues to contribute cutting-edge solutions for security-conscious clients like the US Air Force," said Devgistics Founder and President Justin Steele.

DTCC

"DTCC is committed to developing highly resilient and secure code to safeguard the financial marketplace. DTCC is proud to be part of the OpenSSF community and looks forward to partnering with our fellow members on safe, secure and reliable computing," said Ajoy Kumar, Head of Tech/Cyber Risk at DTCC.

GitLab

"As organizations modernize software development and shift security left, GitLab believes that open source will play a key role in fostering this modernization and delivering secure software with speed to the market," said Eric Johnson, CTO at GitLab. "Supporting the Open Source Security Foundation aligns with GitLab's mission of enabling everyone to contribute and we look forward to supporting, collaborating, and sharing our expertise in implementing security in GitLab's DevOps Platform to the OpenSSF community."

Goldman Sachs

"Continuing to secure the software supply chain, in particular the many critical open source projects foundational to any modern organization's IT architecture, is a top strategic imperative for Goldman Sachs, our peers, partners, and clients in financial services, the technology ecosystem, and the wider economy," said Atte Lahtiranta, chief technology officer at Goldman Sachs. "This work cannot be done in individual organizational silos. We instead need to work collaboratively, across both the private and public sector, together with open source maintainers and contributors, to answer the call to action that is the recent cybersecurity executive order. The OpenSSF will provide an essential forum and associated infrastructure to allow us to share leading practices, develop improved tooling, and work together to better protect our digital infrastructure."

JFrog

"Open-source software is the backbone of hundreds of thousands of today's applications, making it critical that we do our best to flag new vulnerabilities and insecure components fast—before they compromise businesses or critical infrastructure," said Asaf Karas, JFrog Security CTO. "We're happy to expand our membership with the Linux Foundation and support this cross-industry collaboration to identify and fix open source security vulnerabilities, strengthen tools, and promote best practices to ensure developers can easily shift left and bake-in security from the start of application planning and design — all the way to software deployment, distribution and runtime."

StackHawk

"Software development is moving faster than ever before. The industry needs tooling and processes to ensure that security can keep up with today's pace of development. StackHawk is excited about the work that the Open Source Security Foundation is doing to improve security and we are proud to continue as a member," said Joni Klippert, StackHawk Founder & CEO.

Wind River

"As the dependency on open-source software becomes increasingly pervasive, the Open Source Security Foundation's community-driven approach to developing and sharing security metrics, tools and best practices becomes an imperative. Our customers are actively interested in the health of the open source from which their solutions are constructed, and assuring secure development across open the supply chain is vital," said Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River. "We are looking forward to collaborating more closely with the OpenSSF community. By working together, Wind River can provide customers with a level of open source security assurance that would otherwise be unobtainable."

