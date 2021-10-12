Upland Partners with Spirit Halloween to Bring Halloween to the Metaverse Both partners will launch a series of co-branded Halloween-themed NFT collaborations in Upland, the Earth's Metaverse

PALO ALTO, Calif. and EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain-based metaverse Upland and Spirit Halloween , North America's largest Halloween retailer, today announced a new partnership centered around unique, Halloween-themed NFTs featuring some of Spirit Halloween's most iconic characters, including their infamous mascot Jack the Reaper. The partnership will kick off with an exclusive sale of Spirit Halloween-themed game pieces called Block Explorers. Following this launch, Spirit Halloween will take over the Upland metaverse with Halloween-themed Spirit Halloween NFT Bundles featuring spooky in-game decorations, more terrifying Block Explorers, and exclusive Upland Legits, a new generation of unique, interactive NFTs.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Halloween)

"With the Halloween season approaching, Spirit Halloween is a natural partner for us," said Dirk Lueth, Co-founder of Upland. "I'm especially excited about the inclusion of Legits in our partnership. Legits incorporate stunning 3D designs and are optimized for a mobile experience. In addition, these new NFTs offer an added layer of gamification that die-hard Spirit Halloween fans will want to collect, trade, and showcase, including an increased level of interactivity that fans can't resist."

Upland is one of the fastest growing blockchain platforms in the world. The blockchain-powered virtual metaverse maps onto the real world, offering players true ownership of digital property NFTs based on real addresses that they can buy, trade, and sell through an open marketplace. In addition, fans can play from anywhere in the world.

"As the leader in all things Halloween, it only makes sense for us to be the first retailer to haunt up the Upland metaverse," said Kym Sarkos, Spirit Halloween Executive Vice President. "Our fans are the best on the planet, and now they will be the best in the metaverse as well! We can't wait to hear what they think about these new cutting-edge NFT collectibles."

The partnership will roll out in multiple phases over the Halloween season, beginning with a Spirit Halloween Block Explorer sale on October 18, 2021, prior to a full launch of Spirit Halloween NFT bundles launch on October 25, 2021, exclusively in the Upland metaverse. Sign up for updates about this exciting partnership and launch by visiting https://upland.me/spirithalloween.

About Upland

Upland ( https://upland.me/ ) is a metaverse that combines real and virtual worlds, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets. Upland is available on iOS, Android, and desktop devices.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country, with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com

