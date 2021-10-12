Neon One Partners with Visa to Digitize End of Year Giving Neon One Aims to Deepen Customer Behavior Understanding to Unlock Generosity During Major End of Year Gifting

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One is announcing a partnership with Visa to align itself as a force for good as end-of-year giving approaches and we remain socially strained in a global pandemic. Typically, nearly 31% of annual giving takes place during the end of the year, and 12% of giving happens in the last 3 days. And yet, only 13% of annual donations are completed online. A core tenant to this focused expansion relies on establishing key relationships and burgeoning partnerships.

"When it comes to end of year giving, ensuring there are digital payment options available has never been more important, given the shift we've seen to digital over the last 18 months," Bill Dobbins, senior vice president of Merchant Sales and Solutions, Visa. "We are excited to work with Neon One and simplify access to digital donations for social good organizations."

Nonprofit software provider, Neon One, is focused on enabling growing nonprofits through technology and relationship-driven donor insights. With over 6,500 nonprofit customers and over $14 billion transacted across its platform, Neon One believes the transfer to digital payments is critical for a nonprofits' long-term revenue stability and ability to remain relevant. "When done right, digital experiences create the same emotional impact to a donor as any other engagement channel," says Neon One CEO Steve Kriter. "What this partnership with Visa unlocks is a generosity ecosystem for all, not just the well resourced organizations."

Together, they've partnered to bring digital accessibility to nonprofits through a multi-channel year-end campaign slated to run through the end of the year. Key campaign elements include Visa's gold-level sponsorship at Neon One's annual user conference, Generosity Xchange, in October, along with the production and distribution of learning curriculum around recurring giving, the research and development of sector-leading research reports on donor behavior, and visible brand alignment and reach across the nonprofit industry.

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with unified tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help social good organizations raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com .

