Help at Home Acquires Meridius Health and Altamaha HomeCare

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced the closing of two acquisitions in late September 2021: Pennsylvania-based Meridius Health and Georgia-based Altamaha HomeCare's nonskilled business. Meridius Health and Altamaha add a combined 300 passionate and caring field employees/caregivers serving more than 320 clients in need of home care in the Lancaster and Southeast Georgia areas. Help at Home will immediately transition Meridius and Altamaha HomeCare employees and their clients into the company.

These two home care acquisitions expand the company's high-quality home care service offerings to more individuals who need assistance in the central and southeast areas of Pennsylvania and southeast Georgia.

"We're excited to welcome Meridius Health and Altamaha HomeCare employees, caregivers and clients to the Help at Home family," said Help at Home's Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "We are looking forward to supporting Meridius and Altamaha caregivers through our culture of 'caring for the caregiver,' and providing the highest quality of service to their clients."

Help at Home is focused on ensuring a smooth transition throughout the acquisitions to ensure clients continue to have Great Days and Meaningful Moments in their homes, the preferred setting of care.

As an employer and partner of choice with decades of home care expertise, Help at Home continues its plans to expand in its core markets, as well as into new markets. The company is excited to continue identifying high-quality companies to bring into the Help at Home family.

"I couldn't think of a better partner," said Meridius Health's Founder Rustam Suvanidze. "Help at Home's experienced team helped us navigate through the process. We did not expect anything less from an industry-leading home care company that provides high-quality service and is the employer of choice – important factors we looked for in an acquisition partner."

These acquisitions are part of Help at Home's broader, inorganic growth strategy, focused on building concentration in existing markets to better serve clients and support caregivers.

"Our local market density combined with our national scale and capabilities has enabled us to build a differentiated infrastructure to support our clients, caregivers and payor partners," said Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Elina Onitskansky. "It's this unique market positioning, as well as our reputation as a trusted brand, that makes Help at Home a compelling acquisition partner in the home care space."

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred method of care. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

