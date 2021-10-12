Clarity Collaborates with 2B Technologies on Ozone Module

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Movement Co. today announced its collaboration with 2B Technologies to create a custom ozone add-on module for Clarity air quality monitoring networks.

Clarity Rolls Out Node-S 2, an Exciting First-of-its-kind Platform for Air Quality Monitoring. New Add-on Modules Expand the Range of Measurement Capabilities to Include Wind Direction, Ozone and Black Carbon. Clarity add-on modules created in collaboration with 2B Technologies on Ozone Module for FEM-quality ozone measurement, and with AethLabs on Black Carbon Module. First-of-its-kind air quality monitoring platform for scalable air quality measurements you can trust. https://www.clarity.io/ (PRNewsfoto/Clarity Movement Co.)

The Ozone Module integrates seamlessly into a Clarity network using the new Node-S 2, Clarity's second-generation hardware component of its complete air quality monitoring solution (see related release, dated today).

The new Ozone Module uses the "Federal Equivalent Method" for customers in areas with ozone attainment goals in the United States. Together, a Clarity network with an Ozone Module enables continuous monitoring of these pollutants, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment.

"Ground-level ozone has such a significant impact on health, we simply had to make it a top priority for one of Clarity's very first add-on modules," explained David Lu, CEO of Clarity Movement Co. "We are thrilled to collaborate with 2B Technologies, known worldwide for instrumentation accuracy, in small devices that use less power. The new Ozone Module can seamlessly integrate into our scalable monitoring networks using the new Clarity Node-S 2, giving our customers more flexibility than ever before."

"Working together to add FEM-quality ozone monitoring to Clarity's offerings is an exciting and natural fit for 2B Technologies," said Jessa Ellenburg, P.E., director of educational outreach at 2B Technologies Inc. "We chose to collaborate with Clarity because of their high quality data infrastructure and their reputation for strong customer service. Clarity's focus combines well with 2B Technologies' 20+ years of ozone monitor development and public involvement in air monitoring."

The Ozone Module provides accurate measurements of ozone in air over a wide dynamic range extending from a few parts-per-billion by volume (ppb) to an upper limit of 100 parts-per-million (ppm) based on the well-established technique of absorption of ultraviolet light at 254 nm.

The underlying ozone monitoring technology has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a modification of Federal Equivalent Method (FEM): EQOA-0914-218. The Ozone Module is well suited for use by states and other monitoring agencies under 40 CFR Part 58, Ambient Air Quality Surveillance, for monitoring for compliance with the Clean Air Act.

About Clarity Movement Co.

Clarity Movement Co. is a privately held company, headquartered in Berkeley, California transforming the way governments, campuses, businesses and communities understand and respond to air pollution. Clarity provides the most complete, scalable air monitoring solution, with unmatched hardware, software and expert services. Used in more than 60 countries around the world, Clarity solutions empower our customers with continuous monitoring, for accurate data in a fully supported, worry-free environment. For more information, visit: <https://www.clarity.io/>.

Media Contact: Naomi Pearce, +1.510.528.0824, pr@clarity.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarity Movement Co.