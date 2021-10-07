Pokémon, Marvel Comics, and Masters of the Universe Top the Pop Insider's Pop 20 List Pick Up the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide at New York Comic Con, Oct. 7-10, at the Javits Center

The Pop Insider Experts Reveal the Must-Have Pop-Culture Gifts of 2021 for a Gloriously Geeky Holiday Season Pokémon, Marvel Comics, and Masters of the Universe Top the Pop Insider's Pop 20 List Pick Up the 2021 Holiday Gift Guide at New York Comic Con, Oct. 7-10, at the Javits Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider , the multimedia publication that lets consumers fuel their fandoms 24/7, has unveiled its picks for the must-have pop-culture gifts for superfans of all ages in its third annual Holiday Gift Guide . The Pop Insider's Holiday Gift Guide is full of must-have merch that will delight every fan on your shopping list, from classic faves like Ghostbusters and Star Wars to the latest crazes including Pokémon and Among Us. It features apparel and accessories, collectibles, home goods, tabletop and video games, puzzles and more. The guide launches on the first day of New York Comic Con, where fans can find print copies of the Pop Insider to bring home, or view the full gift guide online at thepopinsider.com .

The Pop Insider’s third annual Holiday Gift Guide features more than 240 toys from 160 different companies. The Pop 20 list highlights the hottest and most-coveted items for the biggest fandoms out there.

The launch coincides with the long-awaited return of in-person events, and the release of new movies and shows after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed highly anticipated content for more than a year.

"This gift guide is our biggest one yet, with a huge selection of the hottest, most unique items that will satisfy any geek on your list. We couldn't be more excited to launch the guide at New York Comic Con's first in-person event in two years," said Marissa Silva, Editor-in-Chief of the Pop Insider.

"We are so happy to finally see a flurry of new entertainment content hitting screens this year and next. Our Pop 20 list and holiday gift guide reflect the excitement for new characters and storylines, while also honoring the longstanding passion fans have for iconic properties that we found ourselves going back to again and again during quarantine," said co-editor Ali Mierzejewski.

This year's holiday gift guide features more than 240 items from more than 160 companies.

The Pop Insider's Pop 20

Back to the Future Part II Hoverboard Chase (Playmobil)

Cable Guy Phone & Controller Holders (Exquisite Gaming)

Catan 3D Edition (Asmodee)

Disney Villains 16-Piece Dinnerware Set (Ukonic)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma Series Figures (Hasbro)

Goonies: Never Say Die Game (Funko Games)

LEGO Icons The Friends Apartments (LEGO)

Magic: The Gathering X RockLove Pip Medallion Necklace (RockLove Jewelry)

Marvel Comics Oversized Fleece Sherpa Throw Blanket (Surreal Entertainment)

Masters of the Universe Origins: Castle Grayskull (Mattel)

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Celebrations Premium Figure Collection—Pikachu VMAX (The Pokémon Co.)

Pop! Town: Harry Potter Anniversary- Dumbledore with Hogwarts (Funko)

Star Trek: The Next Generation 100-piece Engineering Field Tool Set (Robe Factory)

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Popcorn Maker (Uncanny Brands)

The Story of Marvel Studios (Abrams Books)

Tiny TV Classics (Basic Fun!)

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic System Board Game (Z-Man Games)

WWE Wine Collection (Wines That Rock)

Yogibo x Pokémon Collection (Yogibo)

280-Piece Ecto-1 Wrebbit 3D Jigsaw Puzzle (Wrebbit Puzzles Inc.)

To bring even more geeky goodness to the holiday season, The Pop Insider is also decking the halls with its Fa- La-La-La Fandom giveaway , in which one lucky winner will receive $2,000 worth of merch hand-picked by the editors, including a selection of gifts from this year's Holiday Gift Guide. Enter now through December 13, 2021 for your chance to win big this holiday season! Winner will be announced by December 15. Winner will be selected at random. Open to U.S. residents only, with one entry per person.

Pick up your free copy of the Pop Insider at New York Comic Con, October 7-10 at the Javits Center in New York City, or view the entire gift guide online at thepopinsider.com . To subscribe to the Pop Insider, visit https://thepopinsider.com/subscribe .

About The Pop Insider:

Launched in 2018, the Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that will #fuelyourfandom 24/7 with the content superfans crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print and digital magazines, and real-time social media updates. The Pop Insider is produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of the Toy Book , the leading toy industry multimedia trade publication, and the Toy Insider , the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

Elizabeth@LKPRinc.com

973-885-0056 (mobile)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pop Insider