GovernmentCIO Wins $875M Task Order for DEA IT Infrastructure Modernization

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovernmentCIO (GovCIO), through its subsidiary Salient CRGT, has been awarded an $875 million Task Order (TO) supporting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Information Technology Infrastructure Modernization. This seven-year, single-award TO, named Bluestone, was awarded as a competitive order under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle. The TO was procured through FEDSIM using Alliant 2.

The United States (U.S.) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is the world's leading drug law enforcement agency, and the only U.S. federal agency entirely dedicated to drug law enforcement. As a part of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the full range of DEA's drug law enforcement partnerships and activities have a global impact on disrupting the drug trade and organizations that use drug trafficking for profit. DEA has a presence in more than 350 domestic offices in 23 divisions within the U.S. and 92 foreign offices in 69 countries. DEA's operation and support activities are distributed across seven core business lines that include the following: Investigative, Financial, Forensic, Intelligence, Regulatory and Support Operations/Administration. DEA's Information Systems Division supports approximately 16,000 users.

Bluestone is an enterprise-level initiative to transform DEA's IT infrastructure and operating environment by establishing enterprise capabilities utilizing DevSecOps practices and incorporating a certified, agile-at-scale methodology. This enterprise approach will enable DEA to promptly respond to emerging needs with faster delivery, increased reliability, and minimal downtime. This initiative will modernize DEA's legacy IT systems and networks to enhance security, usability, and accessibility to better meet the business requirements of the DEA community.

As the prime contractor on Bluestone, GovCIO will continue to provide proven successful solutions and support to the DEA. Through this TO, GovCIO will provide DEA with a new enterprise-level capability comprising an integrated organization, innovation, operations, engineering services, solutions architecting, and associated software/hardware acquisition and asset management support to modernize the DEA IT infrastructure.

"Our agile and mission focused approach to Bluestone will provide the DEA with an integrated enterprise IT and operating environment that will feature DevSecOps practices and incorporate a certified, agile at scale methodology," said Jim Brabston, GovCIO CEO.

These modernization activities will also include evaluating and implementing commercially available cloud-based solutions and next-generation network options for future software application capabilities and network needs of the organization. The program will further provide the business analysis, development, implementation, enhancements, maintenance, user, and supporting ancillary services required to successfully manage and operate an integrated, agile organizational capability designed to better support DEA's critical mission needs.

"We are honored to partner with the DEA on this important transformation journey in support of their critical mission," said Rebecca Miller, Salient CRGT President of Health and Civilian Sector.

GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. In the 11 years since its founding, GovCIO has become a leading prime contractor supporting the mission of federal health agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Homeland Security. GovCIO's core capabilities are in agile development, digital services, DevSecOps and IT modernization.

