What's New In The Bahamas In October

What's New In The Bahamas In October

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to book that fall getaway! Whether you prefer to relax on the white sand beaches or load an itinerary with thrill-seeking adventures, visitors are welcome to experience why "It's Better in The Bahamas" with world-renowned accommodations, increased direct airlifts and new attractions on the horizon.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

NEWS

Hot Fall Deals, all-inclusive style at www.bahamas.com/deals-packages

Bahamas Shines Bright with World-Renowned Recognition – The Islands took home several huge wins across various categories in Travel + Leisure's highly anticipated annual "World's Best Awards" and received 20 nominations in the 2021 Caribbean Travelers' Choice Awards. Online voting for the Caribbean Travelers' Choice Awards closes October 31, 2021.

Taste of SLS Baha Mar – Grammy award-winning musician John Legend will perform at Taste of SLS Baha Mar on November 5, 2021. Tickets include exquisite cuisine, bespoke cocktails and a glass of LVE Rosé. Attendees must be age 18 and older.

United Airlines Announces Bookable Flights to Nassau – United Airlines introduced new nonstop Saturday service to Nassau from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport beginning December 18, 2021. Flights are available to book as of early September.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Hot Fall Deals, All-Inclusive Style – Escape to Grand Bahama Island and save up to 40% when staying at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort. Travel window is now through October 31, 2021.

Hold onto Summer with Tropic Packages – Fall is here, but you can still keep the summertime vibes going when booking a two or three-night stay at Hilton at Resorts World Bimini. Tropic Packages starting at $508 per person include roundtrip travel on Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale. Booking window is now through December 31, 2021.

Stay a Little Longer at Baha Mar – Resort guests at Baha Mar receive the fourth night free when booking a stay across the hotel portfolio including Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, plus a $100 resort credit, unlimited access to Baha Bay and a complimentary "Return Home" Rapid Antigen Test.

Hideaway an Extra Day – The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas is offering guests a complimentary fourth night with every three consecutive paid nights, along with private airport transportation. Travel window is now through December 31, 2022.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation