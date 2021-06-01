Skip to content
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Watch Live
News
Weather
COVID-19
Great Health Divide
Video
Submit Photos
Crime
Your Voice
Search
Home
Download News App
Watch Live
Watch on Roku & Amazon Fire
Submit Photos & Videos
Meet the Team
News
Louisiana
Texarkana
East Texas
KSLA Investigates
News 12 This Morning
Crime
Education
National
Politics
Great Health Divide
Traffic
The Good Stuff
Keeping You Safe
Consumer
Spending Smarter
Taking Back Our Streets
Weather
Headlines
Hurricane
Severe Weather Coverage
Community
Yard of the Week
Ark-La-Tex Weekend
Hometown Show
KSLA Café
Your Voice
KSLA Salutes
Calendar
Worship Directory
Submit Photos
Sports
NFL - New Orleans Saints & Dallas Cowboys
High School Football
NCAA
TV
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Latest Newscasts
10 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.