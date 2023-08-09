WELCOME
Thanks for visiting the First Alert Severe Weather Safety Guide! This site is a resource center you can use to get ready for severe weather in the ArkLaTex, and works along side the KSLA First Alert Weather App. Don’t have the weather app yet? Click below to download now!
AN INTRODUCTION FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JEFF CASTLE
SEVERE WEATHER CHECKLIST
Keep the following supplies in your severe weather kit
- Flashlight
- Batteries
- Cell Phone Portable Charger
- Battery or Hand Crank Radio
- First Aid Kit
- Bottled Water
- Manual Can Opener
- Canned and Non-perishable Food
- Whistle to Signal For Help
- Extra Pet Food
- Cash
- Prescription Medication
- Personal Hygiene Items
- Sleeping Bag or Blanket
- Baby Supplies
SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE POLICY
The KSLA 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.
WHAT IS A ‘FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY’?
It’s our way of letting you know that the weather is about to take a turn for the worse and the KSLA First Alert Weather Team will provide you the necessary forecast information so you can be prepared.
REPORT POWER OUTAGES
AEP SWEPCO
Report safety hazard 888.216.3523
Claiborne Electric Co-op
Report an outage 800.900.9406
Entergy
Report safety hazard 800.968.8243
Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative
Report an outage 800.972.1093
Public Service Company of Oklahoma
Report safety hazard 833.776.6884
Southwest Arkansas Electric
Report safety hazard 888.265.2743
MAP OF THE ARKLATEX
Severe weather warnings are issued by county or parish name. Make sure you know what counties and parishes surround you so you’ll know if dangerous weather is nearby and could move toward your location.