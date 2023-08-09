WELCOME

SEVERE WEATHER CHECKLIST

Keep the following supplies in your severe weather kit

Flashlight

Batteries

Cell Phone Portable Charger

Battery or Hand Crank Radio

First Aid Kit

Bottled Water

Manual Can Opener

Canned and Non-perishable Food

Whistle to Signal For Help

Extra Pet Food

Cash

Prescription Medication

Personal Hygiene Items

Sleeping Bag or Blanket

Baby Supplies

SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE POLICY

The KSLA 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

WHAT IS A ‘FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY’?

It’s our way of letting you know that the weather is about to take a turn for the worse and the KSLA First Alert Weather Team will provide you the necessary forecast information so you can be prepared.

REPORT POWER OUTAGES

AEP SWEPCO

Report safety hazard 888.216.3523

Report an outage

Claiborne Electric Co-op

Report an outage 800.900.9406

Entergy

Report safety hazard 800.968.8243

Report an outage

Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative

Report an outage 800.972.1093

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Report safety hazard 833.776.6884

Southwest Arkansas Electric

Report safety hazard 888.265.2743

Report an outage

MAP OF THE ARKLATEX

Severe weather warnings are issued by county or parish name. Make sure you know what counties and parishes surround you so you’ll know if dangerous weather is nearby and could move toward your location.