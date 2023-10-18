I-20 Major Rehabilitation Project

WHERE IT’S HAPPENING

Work began Sept. 18, 2023 on a major rehab project on I-20 in Bossier & Caddo parishes. Lane closures have been put into place in both the east and westbound directions on I-20 from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive (LA 782-2) in Bossier City. Extensive concrete repairs will be underway from Pines Road to Market Street on the west end of the project in Shreveport, and from Industrial Drive to I-220 on the east end in Bossier City. The entire project is expected to be complete in late 2025.

CONSTRUCTION PHASES

Phase 1

Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of temporary diversion pavement on outside shoulder in order to handle traffic load. This phase will last approximately 2 months.

Phase 2

Left lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new inside lane & shoulder. This phase will last approximately 10 months.

Phase 3

Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new outside lane & shoulder. This phase also includes rehabilitation of all on/off ramps at the Barksdale Boulevard, Old Minden Road, Airline Drive & Industrial Drive interchanges. No two interchanges will be closed at the same time. This phase will last approximately 1 year.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

All thru-traffic on I-20 should use I-220 as an alternate route to avoid delays. Other alternate routes include: Barksdale Boulevard to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway via the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge; Barksdale Boulevard to Jimmie Davis Highway via the Jimmie David Bridge; Airline Drive to Barksdale Highway; E Texas Street to Texas Avenue via the Bakowski Bridge of Lights; Old Minden Road to Airline Drive to Barksdale Boulevard; Old Minden to Benton Spur to East Texas Street.

PROJECT DETAILS

State Project #: H.012889; Start Date: September of 2023; End Date: End of 2025; Cost: $117.6 million; Contractor: JB James Construction, llc.