BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Plans have finally been approved by the Louisiana Gaming Board to bring back to life the former Diamondjacks Casino in Bossier City, which has sat empty and decaying for over 2 years.

Two hundred million dollars will go into renovations. It will include new restaurants, new facilities, a sports book, and an all-new land-based casino. Hundreds of hotel rooms will be renovated along with a spacious ballroom and meeting space.

Ronnie Johns, Louisiana Gaming Board Chair, is more than excited for the renovation of the abandoned casino. He and his team approved the sale of the property in December of 2022, and they just recently approved demolition contracts for the project. Johns says the project’s economic impact will be huge.

While they pay the state of La. a hefty gaming tax of its 21.5%, they will also enter into an agreement with Bossier City and the Parish of Bossier for a local gaming tax. The Greater Economic Development of Bossier says the hefty tax stream will have long-term effects on Bossier community.

The new casino could bring 700 jobs to Bossier City that could also attract more people to the area.

Adding to the tax base gives more opportunity to fire fighters and police officers. It gives more opportunity for safer and newer streets and things along of that nature like water and sewer. Infrastructure benefits as well.

People can expect to see the finished product by 2024.