Widespread rain and some storms likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We are looking at widespread showers today as another system moves into the ArkLaTex. The rain will likely start as you’re waking up this morning and it will continue throughout most of the day. There is a chance for some stronger, possibly severe storms, as the SPC has most of the region under a marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for severe storms. Highs today are expected to rise to the upper-50s and low-60s. Also present in the ArkLaTex, is a wind advisory, until tomorrow evening. We will likely see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows dropping to the mid-30s as showers move out of the region.

Tomorrow, much cooler and the windy conditions are likely to continue. Gradually clear skies with sunshine into the afternoon as temperatures struggle to rise into the upper-40s. Sustained wind up to 20 miles per hour and gusts exceeding 30 mph are expected for Tuesday. Lows tomorrow night will see lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Temperatures are up and down the rest of the week with more rain chances moving in on Thursday. We’ll see cooler temperatures move in for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.