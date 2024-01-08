Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Widespread rain and some storms likely today

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! We are looking at widespread showers today as another system moves into the ArkLaTex. The rain will likely start as you’re waking up this morning and it will continue throughout most of the day. There is a chance for some stronger, possibly severe storms, as the SPC has most of the region under a marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for severe storms. Highs today are expected to rise to the upper-50s and low-60s. Also present in the ArkLaTex, is a wind advisory, until tomorrow evening. We will likely see wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies tonight, lows dropping to the mid-30s as showers move out of the region.

Tomorrow, much cooler and the windy conditions are likely to continue. Gradually clear skies with sunshine into the afternoon as temperatures struggle to rise into the upper-40s. Sustained wind up to 20 miles per hour and gusts exceeding 30 mph are expected for Tuesday. Lows tomorrow night will see lows in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Temperatures are up and down the rest of the week with more rain chances moving in on Thursday. We’ll see cooler temperatures move in for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Sunday brings back sunshine and Monday brings rain again
Calm and pleasant for the weekend; more rain expected by Monday

Latest News

Widespread rain and storms
Austin's Monday Morning Weather Update
Tomorrow looks to be more than just a rainy day
Sunny conditions for today, but the next weather maker imminent
Tomorrow looks to be more than just a rainy day
CJ's Sunday afternoon weather update
Mainly clear and calm for today ahead of the next weather maker expected tomorrow
CJ's Sunday morning weather update