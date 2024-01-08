Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Coats for Kids

Stars take losing streak into game against the Wild

The Dallas Stars look to stop a three-game skid with a victory against the Minnesota Wild
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (22-11-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars, on a three-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 17-17-4 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild are third in the league serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas has gone 22-11-5 overall with an 8-3-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars have an 8-3-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Monday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: out (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Man struck from outside gunfire while in apartment
Man inside apartment struck by outside gunfire
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Man injured in crash on New Year’s Day succumbs to injuries 2 days later
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Woman arrested for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run; victim’s body undiscovered for days
Sunday brings back sunshine and Monday brings rain again
Calm and pleasant for the weekend; more rain expected by Monday

Latest News

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh
Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 with Jacksonville’s loss to Tennessee
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jarrett Allen has 29 points and 16 rebounds, Cavaliers hold off Spurs 117-115
Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game