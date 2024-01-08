Shreveport takes steps to protect water supply in the event of a winter weather emergency

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport is preparing its water system in case of a winter weather emergency.

Water & Sewerage Director William Daniel said improvements have been made at the water plant and Cross Lake as well as some pipework to help ensure the reliability of the city’s water supply.

“We make sure we have a plentiful amount of supplies to fix any kind of problem that may present itself,” he added. “We make sure we have plenty of chemicals in storage at the water plant in case we have supply chain issues and can’t get to the chemicals. We have our staff ready.”

Daniel said there also are steps residents can take to prepare their homes.

“The first thing they should do is locate their shutoff valve because, in the event of any kind of emergency, they’re going to want to shut off their water,” he said.

“And they should wrap their outside pipes to the extent that it’s possible. And they should disconnect any hoses or anything that might cause a freezing issue. And if it does freeze, then you should drip your water.”

