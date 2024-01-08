Rain moves out tonight, but more is on the way later in the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest weather maker will be passing out of the ArkLaTex tonight. The next one is due in Thursday night with more rain and storms possible. Arctic air is expected to arrive in chunks this weekend and there is some potential for some wintry precipitation as we head into the start of next week.

Showers and storms will taper off this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will turn colder with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

Tuesday will start off cloudy, but some sun is likely to break through by afternoon. It will be a windy and colder day with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be strong around 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40mph possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area through 6pm Tuesday.

Warmer weather is back at midweek with highs getting back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks dry and only a few showers are expected during the day Thursday. By Thursday night showers and storms will become more numerous. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out and much of the ArkLaTex is included in the latest severe weather outlook.

Any rain and storms should end very early on Friday. Once again temperatures will be turning colder with afternoon readings that may only in the 40s.

The weekend looks chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll be quiet most of Saturday and Sunday. Another push of arctic air Sunday could arrive with some precipitation. We’re too far out for details but some wintry weather is looking possible Sunday night and into Monday. Look for First Alert updates as we get closer.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.