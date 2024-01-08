Marshall ISD closed Monday due to water issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Students in the Marshall Independent School District get to enjoy an extended holiday break, as the school will be closed Monday, Jan. 8 due to water issues.

The district sent out the notice Sunday, saying faculty and staff at the eight campuses have seen little to no water pressure as they prepared for the return to school. Marshall ISD also posted the statement on their Facebook page:

“Due to ongoing water issues across the city, Marshall ISD has decided to cancel classes for Monday, January 8th. The MISD staff has been at each campus this evening and there is either very low water pressure or no water at every campus.

There will be more information from MISD tomorrow as we find out more from the City of Marshall.

Debido a problemas continuos con el suministro de agua en toda la ciudad, Marshall ISD ha decidido cancelar las clases para el lunes 8 de enero. El personal de MISD ha estado en cada escuela esta noche y hay una presión de agua muy baja o no hay agua en cada escuela. Habrá más información de MISD mañana a medida que obtengamos más detalles de la Ciudad de Marshall.”

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.