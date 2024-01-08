Current, former Saints players weigh in on team’s late-game touchdown over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In little league sports, athletes are taught to uphold the standards of sportsmanship and to always show respect to their opponents in both victory and defeat.

The unwritten rules typically follow them wherever they go, even in the big leagues.

However, rivalry games can be different.

On Sunday, the Saints hosted their most storied rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Although wins for the Bucs and Packers would go on to mean that the Saints would not win the NFC South or qualify for a Wild Card postseason berth, the Saints were up for the game, posting a final score of 48-17 in what was one of their best performances of the season.

But before the final buzzer sounded, with just over a minute left on the clock, the Saints scored a touchdown on the one-yard line, handing the ball off to Jamaal Williams. The score was set up by a Tyrann Mathieu interception, who was pushed out of bounds after a long return.

The now former head coach of the Falcons, Arthur Smith, was not happy with the late score and he gave Saints head coach Dennis Allen some choice words about it after the game.

Allen accepted Smith’s choice words. Despite the rivalry between New Orleans and Atlanta being one of the fiercest in all of professional sports, in postgame Allen apologized to Smith, saying that running up the score is “not who we are”.

He also said that he called for the offense, led in the huddle by backup quarterback Jameis Winston, to kneel out the remainder of the clock in the “victory” formation. Allen blamed Winston, who did not play any snaps before that play, for changing the play call.

Winston responded in the postgame by explaining that the decision to change the call was made by the team. He said that they wanted to get Williams, who was the NFL’s touchdown-scoring leader, on paper with a score. Williams’ production dropped dramatically due to injuries and before last Sunday’s score, he had not punched the ball in for 6 at all this season.

Winston explained that the decision to score was an expression of support for their teammate who had struggled well below his abilities this season due to outside circumstances.

Stances on the situation held by Allen and his players have inspired the football world to weigh in. Now that the dust has settled, current and former players have shared their thoughts on the ending of the rivalry game, sparking comparisons to other meetings between the two teams.

Cam Jordan was one of the first Saints players to show support for the late-game decision.

And he got my guy @jswaggdaddy a td! uplift a Tmmate! @Jaboowins That’s my Tmmate!! https://t.co/ayTop4gsAZ — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 8, 2024

Others quickly followed.

One of my favorite teammates of all time! JW 🫶🏽 https://t.co/AOIylay3nW — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) January 8, 2024

One of the most genuine human being you'll ever meet. Hands down one of my favorite teammate of all time. https://t.co/ATLpANUZZt — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) January 8, 2024

Former Saints legendary kicker Morten Andersen also showed praise for the decision and so did other former players.

Jameis Winston is an elite teammate! https://t.co/mLEFIjKQIl — Morten Andersen (@GreatDane2544) January 8, 2024

We wore black forces today, what’d you expect to happen at the end… finish ‘em #whodat https://t.co/9W746oT2p1 — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) January 7, 2024

If your players or assistant coaches don’t run the plays you call, you’ve already lost your team.



If you’re comfortable enough to tell the world about it, there’s no turning back. https://t.co/hjTgKTvPKk — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 7, 2024

Arthur… if you don’t want to be scored on… don’t let the team score. https://t.co/W8xeqwkeWq — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) January 8, 2024

Fox 8 Sports analyst Deuce McAllister shared his thoughts Monday morning on the Fox 8 Morning Edition, weighing in from multiple points of view.

Some social media users shared clips of past games, against other teams, where Drew Brees and and Sean Payton dialed up even more dramatic scoring plays when the game was lopsided in the fourth quarter.

Dennis Allen: “That’s not who we are.”



Meanwhile Sean Payton in his first matchup with Gregg Williams post-Bountygate: https://t.co/3OqbQZswRR pic.twitter.com/3yecU4mjQg — tony m (@hmardukis504) January 7, 2024

One former Falcons player defended the Saints’ touchdown, noting that he once scored late on a pick-6 against the Saints when the game was already well in hand for Atlanta.

Ahead by nine points, with no time left, I could very easily have taken a knee or ran out of bounds. But I believe you owe it to the fans to humiliate your division rivals whenever you get the opportunity. #imjustsaying pic.twitter.com/yLnLiKMpJb — OSI (@OsiUmenyiora) January 8, 2024

Concerns shared by Allen and others are that the move may have put a target on the Saints’ backs. There’s also note of chain of command issues or matters of respect in the locker room.

The Saints may have failed to reach the postseason, but they are dominating the conversation the morning after now that they are heading into an offseason with inevitable changes on the horizon.

